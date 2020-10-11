Highlights: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave answers to questions related to Corona Vaccine in Sunday Dialogue

Repeatedly said on the new dates of vaccine – we did not give any date in the official statement

Harsh Vardhan gave the answer to those who questioned the private partnership, why is it important

Government stressing on vaccine safety and effectiveness, Union Minister informed

The Indian government is not making any false declarations about the Kovid-19 vaccine. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said this on Sunday. He was answering a question in the program ‘Sunday Dialogue’. The Union Minister was asked that the government first gave a date of August 15 regarding vaccine, then said that it would come by the end of 2020. Is the government making these announcements only to woo people? ‘ Hashvardhan said that vaccine development takes a lot of time. He clarified that no official date has been given regarding the availability of vaccine.

Is the government raising the agenda of Bill Gates?

Another person asked if the government was raising Bill Gates’ agenda by forcing Kovid-19 to be vaccinated. The man questioned Serum Institute of India (SII) tie-up with the Bill Gates Foundation. He said that ‘If the death rate is so low in our country, does the government really need vaccine or is it only raising the agenda of Bill Gates?’ In response, Harshvardhan said that ‘effective vaccine is the most effective way to prevent any disease’. He said that this is the reason why there have been government and private partnerships not only in India but around the world so that vaccines can be found soon.



Why is there so much preparation for giving vaccine?

In the same program, Harsh Vardhan was asked that when no vaccine has been approved, why are preparations being made? Is this done only to give false hope to the people? Harshvardhan said, “It is likely that the vaccine will be supplied in limited quantities.” He said that in a big country like India, it is necessary to prepare for vaccination on a priority basis, not to vaccinate everyone on one line. Harsh Vardhan said that cold chain and other things related to infrastructure are being ensured so that they do not face any problem when they are needed.

Will people of Harshvardhan’s parliamentary constituency get priority?

Roshan Singh asked the Union Health Minister whether the people of his parliamentary constituency would be given priority in the vaccine? To this he replied that he is not only his MP but also the health minister of the country. Harsh Vardhan said, “When there is a question of health, I should make it clear that the government is making a transparent policy for this.” He said, ‘The vaccine that will be needed first, he will get this vaccine first, whether it is in my parliamentary constituency or not.’