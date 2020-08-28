Highlights: India will definitely have the approved vaccine within the first quarter of 2021

Also the Serum Institute of India will be in a position to distribute its first vaccine.

This information comes from a report by Bernstein Research, a top Wall Street research and brokerage firm

New York

Coronavirus Vaccine In India will certainly have an approved vaccine within the first quarter of 2021. Also, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune by scale, will be in a position to distribute its first vaccine. This information comes from Thursday’s report by Bernstein Research, a top Wall Street research and brokerage firm.

The Bernstein report says there are four candidates globally who are close to approval of the vaccine by the end of the current year 2020 or early 2021. India has two through the partnership, the first being the AZ / Oxford viral vector vaccine and the Nova / Oxford protein sub-unit vaccine together with the AZ / Oxford vaccine. It further states, ‘SII is best placed to commercialize vaccine candidates with one or both partnerships, based on their current capability and competency, at the time of approval, pricing and pricing.’

Vaccine volume between government and private market 55:45

The data from the first phase and trials of the remaining stages of both of these candidates appear promising in terms of ‘safety and vaccine’s ability to elicit immunological response’. The report elicited an encouraging response to India’s ‘global capacity equation’, with the expectation that its manufacturing scale would not face challenges.

The report says that the Serum Institute of India can supply 60 crore doses in 2021 and 100 crore doses in 2022, while Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the company’s commitment to the low and middle income markets in India will be 2021. 40 to 500 million doses should be available in these doses. The report estimates that the vaccine volume between the government and private market will be 55:45.



The report further states, ‘We believe that government channels will have access to these capabilities first, but at the same time believe that there will be a large private market for this. In terms of funding, manpower and delivery infrastructure, the government will struggle to bear the burden on its own and we hope that private markets will also take steps in this direction. SII has announced that Gavi will pay three dollars for every dose.

Three dollars per dose purchase price for government

The Bernstein report states that the government is estimated to have a purchase price of three dollars per dose and six dollars per dose for consumers. The report provides information about three other Indian pharma companies apart from SII, which are working on their own vaccine candidates and are currently in Phase I and II. These companies are Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Biolog e.



India produces about 230 crore doses of various vaccines every year, including SII, Bharat Biotech, Biologie E and some smaller companies. Globally, SII alone is the largest producer of vaccines with a capacity of 150 million doses. Globally, two out of every three children receive a vaccine produced by SII. SII joined Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for India and low and middle income countries (LMICs) earlier this August Partnered.

Mass dose distribution in the first half of 2021

SII has helped to increase manufacturing capacity with this partnership, so that once one or both vaccines receive regulatory approval and prequalification from WHO, India and the low and middle income nations will receive the first half of 2021. Dose delivery and production can be done on a large scale.