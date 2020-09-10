State of Covid Vaccine Development Worldwide There are currently 142 corona vaccines worldwide which are in the pre-clinical stage. Phase I trials are undergoing 24 vaccines while 14 are in Phase 2 trials. The third trial advanced trial has a total of nine vaccines, three of which have been approved for limited use.

Russia has released the vaccine Russia released the Kovid vaccine only after initial trials on 76 people. Trial managed to develop vaccine antibodies, but International Experts believe that large trials were needed to conduct a thorough safety check. Russian officials are now saying that the vaccine certificate will be reviewed after the completion of the Phase 3 trial. Russia has also approached India regarding trials and production of vaccine.

Two Chinese vaccines approved for limited use China has received approval of Sinovac and Sinopharm each for limited use. Both vaccines are also undergoing Phase 3 trials in many countries of the world. At the same time, the vaccine of CanSino Biologics has also been approved to be used for the army. Another vaccine from Sinopharm is in Phase 3 trial.

Oxford vaccine trial halted The Phase 3 trial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine has been stopped. There are reports of a person getting ill from the vaccine. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was being said to be at the forefront of the global race. Read what will happen next

His vaccine also in phase 3 Apart from Russia, China and AstraZeneca, many more vaccines are in Phase 3 trials. These include a vaccine from the Moderna-National Institute of Health in the United States. In addition, Germany’s BioNotech, America’s Pfizer vaccine is also undergoing Phase 3 trials.

How long will the vaccine be available? Russia has started production of its vaccine Sputnik V, but most countries are raising doubts about its safety. Few countries have shown interest in both the approved vaccines of China. However, it has started mass production there. Most pharma companies are claiming to launch vaccine by early next year but there is a clear refusal to give any date. The problem of the Oxford Vaccine trial may also prolong the vaccine timeline.

What is the status of corona vaccine in India? India is the largest vaccine producer in the world. In such a situation, any country should make Kovid vaccine, it will have to talk to India for mass production. In India, the Serum Institute of India has received a Phase 2/3 trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The company is claiming a vaccine for Rs 225. Phase 2 trial of ICMR and Bharat Biotech-made vaccine Covaxin is underway. Apart from this, ZyCov-D of Zydus Cadila is also going through phase 2 trials. Apart from this, Biological E, Genova Biopharmaceuticals and Indian Immunologicals are also testing different vaccines.

The world, which is suffering from the corona virus, is only hopeful of vaccine. By the end of this month, the epidemic could take the lives of 1 million people. In such a situation, vaccine is needed to save lives. But it is not too early to make a vaccine because it can affect the health of crores of people. The vaccine has to be tested to be effective and safe. Trials are underway on more than 180 vaccines worldwide. About 150 candidates are in the pipeline but there are nine vaccines that have reached advanced stage. Russia and one China have approved two vaccines for use on people, but their Phase 3 trials have not been completed yet. Let us know how long it will take for you to get a safe and effective vaccine for Corona.