There is a need to speak, but the EU Commission President does not want to comment. The accusation of nationalism is growing.

An interview with ZDF broke the barrel. On Sunday evening, at prime time, Ursula von der Leyen answered the questions in “heute journal”. Despite the supply bottlenecks for corona vaccines, “good progress has been made,” said the head of the EU Commission. In the meantime, 12 million people in the EU have been vaccinated, which is an “impressive number”.

The conversation received little attention in Berlin. The TV appearance in Brussels caused a stir. On Monday, many EU correspondents complained at the press briefing: Why is the President of the EU Commission only addressing such important questions as the vaccine crisis to the German public, why isn’t she also answering questions from foreign media? Why were no questions asked about the scandal over Northern Ireland, why is everything just about Berlin and the German vaccination summit?

Von der Leyen’s French spokesman Eric Mamer struggled to find answers. Of course, his boss will also give interviews to European media, he said. Next thing is Le Monde turn. And the dispute over Northern Ireland, where the EU Commission had initially announced export restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which led to an outcry, has long since been settled. A mistake was made, but it was quickly corrected.

Even as Federal Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had always tried to keep control of her public statements. Wherever possible, she avoided her answers to unpleasant questions from being quoted by journalists. During her term of office she did not hold any “classic” press conferences, but rather invited to “background discussions” in the Berlin Bendlerblock. Image and sound recordings were not permitted and the minister’s name could not be quoted. Only a short, prepared statement could be used, which she always spoke into the cameras afterwards – without giving the journalist the opportunity to make more detailed inquiries.

“Like a German minister”

This behavior in her current position is causing trouble for international journalists. On Tuesday the European press was full of angry comments, some even calling for Leyen’s resignation. “Which mosquito bite von der Leyen?” Asked Jean Quatremer from the French daily Liberation. Your crisis management testifies to incompetence, disorganization and paranoia.

Quatremer is particularly annoyed that von der Leyen leads the EU Commission “like a German minister” – with a small staff of German advisors, disregarding the commissioners and the EU administration. The fact that she now also prefers the German media and constantly courted the German pharmaceutical company Biontech testifies to a questionable understanding of office.

The accusation is not new, but given the severe corona crisis and the ongoing shortage of vaccines, it is becoming more explosive. Is there a secret German health nationalism behind the “European approach” when ordering vaccines? Does von der Leyen mainly think of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn when she places her orders on behalf of the EU? The CDU politician denies this. Everything has been coordinated with all 27 EU states, emphasizes her spokesman. Germany is just one country among many, and the EU Commission thinks and acts in a European way.

Von der Leyen actually relies more than any other commissioner on German advisers whom she has brought to Brussels from her Berlin office in the Ministry of Defense. In addition, the decisive course for the bumpy European vaccination strategy was set together with Merkel and Spahn – during the German EU presidency from July to December 2020. At that time, the decision was made in favor of AstraZeneca, which is now causing so much trouble and throwing the EU back by weeks .

Meetings behind closed doors

That’s why it’s not just journalists who are angry, many MEPs too. “Ursula von der Leyen’s promise that 70 percent of Europeans should be vaccinated by the end of the summer is very ambitious,” criticizes the Green MEP Rasmus Andresen. She still owed the answer as to how this goal was to be achieved despite the problems. “Von der Leyen’s vaccination promise wobbles,” says Andresen. “The EU Commission urgently needs a plan B.”

Is there a secret German health nationalism behind the “European approach” when ordering vaccines?

There is also criticism of the EU Commission President from Germany. “There has to be a European vaccine summit at which von der Leyen sits down at the table with the member countries and current and potential manufacturers along the supply chain,” demands Franziska Brantner, European spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag. After the many irritations, so Brantner further, von der Leyen should also check personnel weaknesses or bottlenecks in the EU Commission.

The Social Democrats and Liberals in the EU Commission have been rumbling since von der Leyen spoke of export restrictions and has been protectionist. In order to prevent an uprising in the EU Parliament, the Commission chief resorted to an unusual means: on Tuesday, she answered the questions of the members of parliament. However, not in a public plenary session, but in confidential meetings with the large EU-friendly political groups.

This creates new problems. “Von der Leyen once again prefers meetings behind closed doors and the lack of transparency to democratic control,” criticized the parliamentary group leader of the Left, Martin Schirdewan. Left, Greens and some Social Democrats are calling for the EU to break with its previous approach and activate Article 122 – a kind of emergency clause in the EU Treaty. This could release the patents and boost vaccine production.

EU Council President Charles Michel also supports this approach. But von der Leyen doesn’t want to know anything about it. After all, it would be an admission that their strategy is not working. And that would be the last thing the EU leader can use now. She prefers to give further interviews, if need be, beyond German television.