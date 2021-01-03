All are eagerly awaiting the Corona vaccine in the country, while on Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of the Corona vaccine ‘Covaccine’. At the same time, Dr. Balram Bhargava, ICMR DG, has told many big things about the vaccine. Regarding Vaccination, the ICMR DG has also said that he also has no information about how much population will be vaccinated. He said that it is not known how long the vaccine will last.Dr. Balaram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said that we do not know how long the vaccine can be effective and how many populations we have to vaccinate to break the transmission of the virus.

‘Might scarcely be away from our lives now’

Dr. Balaram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, while advising to follow the rules for prevention of corona copper, said that he does not think that masks can be completely removed from our lives. He said that it may also happen that we always have to use masks. Maybe the masks are now away from our lives.

Achievement to India on new variants of virus

ICMR DG Dr Balaram Bhargava said that we hope that this new strain of Bharat Biotech Vaccine will potentially have some advantages over other vaccines as it is a complete virus. The new virus variant which is now more than 60% infectious and causing havoc in the UK is worrying. There are 29 patients of the same type in India for whom we should be vigilant. We are able to isolate new viruses very soon.