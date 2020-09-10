DCGI had hit hard Issuing a ‘show cause’ notice, DCGI said that Serum Institute did not provide the latest update regarding the vaccine trial. DCGI Dr. VG Somani has asked for immediate reply in the notice. He said that if the company does not respond, then it will be assumed that it has nothing to say in the explanation and then appropriate action will be taken.

Serum Institute continued trial Despite AstraZeneca’s announcement of stopping the trial, the Serum Institute had said to continue the trial. The company said in a statement on Tuesday, “There is not much we can say about the trials going on in the UK.” Serum Institute said that it is continuing as far as trials in India are concerned and There is no problem in this.

Trial had just started in India In India, Phase 2 and 3 trials of Oxford Vaccine were approved last month. Serum Institute has entered into a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture one billion doses of Kovid-19 vaccine. She is doing clinical trials of this vaccine in India. Till now about 100 people have been vaccinated in the country.

Now what is the way forward? The Serum Institute will submit its response to DCGI. Much will also depend on AstraZeneca as to what comes out in its investigation. The trial has been temporarily stopped so that more can be known about the disease. It is not clear how long it will take. According to experts, such problems occur in any vaccine trial. Read in detail

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has stopped the trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’. The vaccine was being tested at 17 different locations across the country. The company said in a statement, “We are reviewing the situation and stopping the trial in India till the commencement of AstraZeneca trial. We are following the instructions of the Drug Controller General of India.” The company took this decision after receiving notice from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). DCGI had asked Serum Institute why it had not told that AstraZeneca stopped the trial of this vaccine. AstraZeneca has created this vaccine in collaboration with researchers from Oxford University. DCGI stated in the notice that SII did not even submit its analysis of the vaccine’s ‘serious adverse effects’.