Bill Gates is also not in favor of herd immunity Even Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person and the sponsor of many vaccine programs, does not accept herd immunity. He said in a conversation with Hindustan Times, “Letting people fall ill until most immunity occurs and the disease does not spread easily will lead to the death of millions of people. Secondly, herd immunity is always temporary because Children are born without immunity. And eventually there will always be so many people that the disease can spread easily. “

Once recovering does not mean immunity … Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the Health Emergency Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in August, “There is currently no evidence that people recovering from Kovid-19 who have antibodies cannot have a re-infection.” He said that we should not aim for herd immunity.

‘Immunity will be achieved only by vaccine’ According to Bill Gates, only vaccine can kill the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said, “The vaccine is very important. It will not only save lives, but future generations will also be saved from having this experience.”

Coronavirus pandemic has caught more than thirty million people worldwide. In such a situation, attempts to overcome the corona through herd immunity are failing. There have been cases of re-infection in some countries including India in recent times. Through genome sequencing, it was shown that the SAR-CoV-2 virus from which the second infection occurred was genetically distinct. That is, the virus is changing its form and neutralizing the antibodies created by the first infection. In this situation, vaccine seems to be the only way to avoid corona virus.