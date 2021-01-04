Highlights: No need to register healthcare workers and frontline workers

For the first time, the government officially spoke of launching the much awaited vaccination campaign against the epidemic.

Bhushan said on providing vaccines – Government will take a final decision on this

The Union Health Ministry said that it is ready to provide the Kovid-19 vaccine within about seven days but a final decision on the vaccine initiation date is yet to be taken. “Based on the ‘feedback’ of the rehearsal, the Health Ministry is ready to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine within 10 days of approval of emergency use,” he said.

This is the first time the government has officially spoken about launching the much-awaited vaccination campaign against the epidemic. India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved on 3 January 2021 the in-country limited emergency use of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine ‘Kovaxin’, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

‘No need to register health workers and frontline employees’

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that health workers and frontline employees do not need to register themselves as their data is largely embedded in the co-win vaccine delivery management system. When asked a question on making the vaccine available (roll out), he said that the final decision will be taken by the government.

Bhushan said that Co-Win is a ‘Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network System’ designed for India and the world, and whichever country wants to use it, the Indian government will actively help.

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr. VK Paul said that an environment of hope is emerging in India with the epidemic situation and the situation is continuously improving due to the decline in active cases and new death cases. Paul said, “Hopefully, this trend will continue. As far as the new form of the corona virus that has appeared in Britain has entered the country and 71 people have been quarantined, which in such scientific investigation Reflects our potential. ”

On approval of limited emergency use of the two vaccines by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Paul reiterated that all necessary scientific and statutory requirements have been met and regulatory norms have been followed in approving it.

Increase in the number of people recovering: Bhushan

Giving data related to Kovid-19, Bhushan said that in the last five weeks, the number of people recovering has exceeded the new cases of infections that come out every day. Bhushan said that out of the active patients of Kovid-19 at present, 43.96 per cent are in health care centers while 56.04 per cent are in isolated houses.