The international demand for Sputnik V is enormous. The European Medicines Agency EMA is still examining the approval of Sputnik V. Now the Stiko boss is rushing forward.

Berlin – The chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has praised the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. “It’s a good vaccine that will probably be approved in the EU at some point. The Russian researchers are very experienced with vaccinations. Sputnik V is cleverly built, ”said Thomas Mertens Rheinische Post.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still examining the approval of Sputnik V. So far, vaccines from the three manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca * have been approved in the EU. On March 11, the EMA is expected to recommend approval of the vaccine from the US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Mertens also explained the crucial difference between Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca product: “As with Astrazeneca, it is a vector vaccine based on an adenovirus. But unlike Astrazeneca, he uses two different vector viruses for the first and second dose. This is very smart, because it can prevent potential losses in effectiveness due to immune responses against the vectors, ”Mertens said in the interview.

Stiko boss gives forecast for the corona pandemic

Mertens did not want to make a forecast as to when everyone who wants that will be vaccinated in Germany. “Not happy,” he said when asked. “At least I hope that we will have the situation under control by autumn so that the effect of the vaccinations is clearly visible,” said the Stiko boss. There is already a massive drop in serious illnesses and deaths in old people’s and nursing homes. Countries have been violating the Corona priority list “for a long time”, reports Merkur.de*.

Sputnik V: The European Medicines Agency EMA is still examining the approval of. © Pavel Korolyov / afp

Mertens was also “certain” that there will soon be a corona vaccine for children. Manufacturers are currently studying how their products work in children. The Stiko boss remained cautious about a time forecast. “I’m not sure if this will be anything else this year,” he said. “Maybe we can start vaccinating the children at the end of the year.” Here you can find our news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany.

In mid-February, the head of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, saw no reason to preferentially vaccinate teachers and educators *. dpa * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Pavel Korolyov / afp