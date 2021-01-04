Corona Vaccine: As soon as the new year came, there was a lot of good news in the country. The corona which was causing havoc all over the world from 2019 to the end of 2020, now its last time has come. India also joined the League of Britain and America and the first indigenous covicin was allowed today. In addition, Kovishield, led by India’s Serum Institute, has also been approved for emergency use. Now, with this good news of 2021, there are 21 questions which will also be in your mind.

After all, who will get the ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovachen’ against Corona, how will it be found, when will it be found, at what cost, there will be no threat from the vaccine and the most important question is that when the vaccine reaches the common people like us and how, And at what cost? Know the answers to all the important questions.

Question-1

How effective are these two corona vaccines?

answer-

More than 70 percent effective

Question-2

Does the vaccine have any side effects?

answer-

No, till now no such side effects have been found in trials conducted on primates and humans like rats and monkeys and chimpanzees.

Question-3

How long is the effect of the vaccine?

answer-

Not clear, claims of different companies

Question-4

How many doses of the vaccine are necessary?

answer-

From 2 doses to 3 doses

Question-5

What is the interval of two vaccines?

answer-

Two weeks to two months

Question-6

Corona infection possible during the interval?

answer-

Yes, only when the entire immunity dose is completed. Recently, the Haryana Health Minister received the first dose of the vaccine trial, but despite that, he got corona infected before the second dose was administered.

Question-7

What will be the vaccine price?

answer-

Covaxin – 100 / dose

Covshield – 1000 / dose

Question-8

Will the vaccine be free?

answer-

3 crore frontline workers including doctors free. The stance for the general public is not yet clear

Question-9

How many people will get vaccinated initially?

answer-

30 million front line workers

27 million elderly and ill

Question-10

What will happen to children in vaccination?

answer-

No vaccine for children, trial at just 16 years old

Question-11

Vaccination of pregnant women possible?

answer-

Companies have no claims yet

Question-12

When is the vaccine given to those who have undergone corona?

answer

Vaccine soon for those who have a serious illness. Vaccine to old but healthy infected finally.

Question-13

Is there a difference between a domestic and foreign vaccine?

answer-

Differentiation of technology, claims of close resemblance

Question-14

Caution needed after vaccine?

answer-

Masks, sanitation, social distancing will continue

Question-15

How effective the vaccine is on new strains

answer-

Moderna claims – fully effective

Moderna’s statement

According to the information available so far, the Moderna vaccine is fully effective on the new strain, although we are investigating further.

Question-16

Is precaution necessary to eat and drink

answer-

No bar except alcohol

Avoiding two weeks before taking Sputnik 5-vaccine, up to 42 days after taking the vaccine. Other companies claim – drinking alcohol reduces immunity, so avoidance is important.

Question 17

How to arrange vaccination in India?

answer-

Preparation complete, dry run continues

Question-18

How long will complete vaccination take in India?

answer-

2 to 3 years after the commencement of vaccination

Question-19

Will infection decrease after vaccination begins?

answer-

The more people vaccinated, the fewer cases will be

Question -20

Will the vaccine be introduced every year?

answer-

Immunity data will be cleared when it arrives

Question-21

Is impotence possible with the corona vaccine

answer-

Absolutely not

You may also have questions in these twenty one questions of 2021 and hope that they have been answered.