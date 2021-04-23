ofJason Blaschke shut down

Counterfeit Corona vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer have appeared in Poland and Mexico. Dozens of people have already been vaccinated with the fake.

The number of Coronavirus infections in Baden-Württemberg* and all of Germany continues to grow rapidly. The 7-day incidence in Germany is no longer far from the 200 mark. In order to break the third wave, the Bundestag and now also the Bundesrat launched the controversial one Corona emergency brake for Germany* decided on that echo24.de* reported. But one thing is clear: In the long term, more vaccinations will be needed to cope with the pandemic.

Corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer: Warning – counterfeits discovered

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn had the on April 22nd Abolition of vaccination prioritization in Germany* forecast for the end of June 2021. And experts assume that it will soon Corona vaccinations could give to anyone. The reason for so much optimism is the fact that the federal government is expecting new vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks. But be careful, in the EU were now Counterfeit vaccines of the vaccine discovered by Biontech / Pfizer.

Specifically, it is about Poland, where reports from ntv according to a fake corona vaccine has been withdrawn from the market. The large pharmaceutical company Pfizer from the USA confirmed that the confiscated glass vials with forged labels do not contain the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine. Also in Mexico counterfeit vaccines have surfaced. Unlike in Poland Around 80 people were vaccinated with the counterfeit Biontech vaccine, like Merkur.de* reported.

Corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer: Probably anti-wrinkle cream instead of vaccine

The people in Mexico who received the counterfeit vaccine from Biontech seem to have reports of it ntv according to not having suffered any damage to health. The fakes of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer seized in Poland probably contained a cosmetic substance instead of the vaccine; anti-wrinkle cream is suspected. A Pfizer spokesman commented on the US broadcaster ABC Counterfeit vaccines in Poland and Mexico* about which too fr.de* currently reported.

“We recognize that in this type of environment – fueled by the simplicity and convenience of online trading and the anonymity offered by the internet – fraud, counterfeiting and other illegal activities related to vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 will increase” explains the Pfizer spokesman on ABC. In fact, it is not the first time that counterfeit corona vaccines have caused uncertainty among the population.

Corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer: Thousands of fakes from Sputnik V.

According to Interpol, counterfeit vaccine doses have been seized several times in the past few months, including in China and South Africa. Dozens of people have been arrested for the fake corona vaccines, according to Interpol. The transmitter ntv also reports that the health authorities in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon had already warned of counterfeit corona vaccines in February – so the problem is not unknown.

By the way: Not only the corona vaccine from Biontech is the target of criminals. Report ntv According to the Mexican customs, in mid-March, 5,775 doses of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V were confiscated on a private plane to Honduras. The crew and passengers all had Honduran citizenship and were arrested, customs in Mexico said at the time.

The forgeries of Sputnik V were unmasked at that time by misspellings in the name of the vaccine in Cyrillic script, which had been printed on the labels of the ampoules. *echo24.de, Merkur.de and fr.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.