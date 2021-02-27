In Germany there is apparently skepticism about AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine. Now the Standing Vaccination Commission wants to renew its assessment of the vaccine.

Some people in Germany apparently doubt AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine (First report from February 23).

The manufacturer may also face delivery bottlenecks (Update from February 24, 7:12 a.m.).

Now the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is expressing itself on the data situation of the vaccine in over-65-year-olds (Update from January 27, 8:01 a.m.).

Update from January 27, 8:01 a.m.: The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) wants to quickly change its recommendation on the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca. There will be “a new, updated recommendation very soon,” said Stiko boss Thomas Mertens on Friday evening in the ZDF’s “heute journal”.

So far, Stiko has only recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 65 years of age. This had led to acceptance problems for the drug in Germany (see first report below).

“Somehow the whole thing went badly,” said Mertens. However, at the time of the recommendation, there were insufficient data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the elderly. “We never criticized the vaccine. We only criticized the fact that the data situation for the age group over 65 was not good or not sufficient, ”emphasized the Stiko boss. Otherwise, the vaccine is “very good” and is “now even better in the assessment thanks to the addition of new data”.

Corona vaccination in primary schools and daycare centers: Spahn announces innovation

Update from January 25, 9:31 a.m.: Primary school teachers and kindergarten teachers can be vaccinated against Corona since Wednesday. They were promoted from the third to the second group in the vaccination sequence.

“The quantities of vaccine that we have available – by the way, especially with a view to the 18- to 64-year-olds and AstraZeneca – make this step possible in my opinion,” said Spahn on Thursday on Deutschlandfunk (Dlf). The countries should now make a vaccination offer locally. “At the moment this offer does not fail because there is no vaccine, and that is a new quality compared to four weeks ago.”

According to the data on the vaccination dashboard, 1,060,800 doses from AstraZeneca have already been delivered to Germany. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 270,986 doses were inoculated (data status: February 24, 2021).

Update from January 24th, 7:12 am: The corona vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca may face further delivery bottlenecks. Company representatives would also have reported possible production downtimes in Europe to the European Union for the second quarter, said an EU representative on Tuesday evening dpa in Brussels. But these quantities could theoretically be made up for by other vaccine factories owned by the manufacturer. There is still no accepted delivery schedule for the quarter.

AstraZeneca split up dpa– Request in the evening that they want to fulfill the contract for the second quarter according to the latest forecast. About half of the cans promised should come from European production. The company will provide the rest from other parts of the world. Where the vaccine was supposed to come from was not stated in the communication. Is Germany experiencing a vaccination disaster *? Hundreds of cans are lying around in refrigerators after a lack of vaccines. Now the next problem looms.

AstraZeneca on Covid-19 vaccine: “Working to increase productivity”

“Astrazeneca is working to increase productivity in its European supply chain and continue to leverage its global capabilities to deliver 180 million cans to the EU in the second quarter,” added.

Previously there had been media reports that the group wanted to cut delivery in half to 90 million cans in the second quarter (see first report). However, the Commission did not want to confirm this either. Officially, it was said that negotiations with AstraZeneca about the delivery schedule were still ongoing. The company is in the process of “refining and consolidating the plan, based on all available production facilities in Europe and outside”. The Commission expects “an improved proposal for a delivery schedule”.

AstraZeneca shocks EU: Vaccine is only slow to sell – now there are no deliveries

Our first report from February 23rd: Munich – There are always discussions about the AstraZeneca corona vaccine *. Doubts about the quality and effectiveness of the serum were decidedly refuted by experts. Nevertheless, some patients seem to prefer not to have their vaccination appointment for the time being than to have the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company administered against the coronavirus *.

Now it became known: AstraZeneca apparently wants to restrict its delivery to the EU. In the second quarter of 2021, significantly fewer vaccine doses should go to the European Union than was actually contractually agreed. According to a report from the news agency Reuters AstraZeneca will deliver less than 90 million units to member states between April and June instead of 180 million vaccine doses. An EU representative did not want to confirm this. In addition, the missing quantities could theoretically be made up for by other vaccine factories of the manufacturer, it said.

It is not the manufacturer’s first bad news for the EU: a few weeks ago, a delivery bottleneck brought the EU to the brink of tangible diplomatic scandal.

Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca: slow-moving in Germany despite expert praise

The situation seems bizarre: The unpopular vaccine could run out again. However, there is support for the AstraZeneca product from politicians and renowned virologists such as Professor Christian Drosten. Drosten thinks it is much better than his reputation *, as he said in his NDR podcast. But the reputation is only ruined …

Because there are no scientific doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine, politicians recently considered using the excess vaccine doses sensibly. So far, the serum has proven to be a real slow seller, the reports from vaccination centers of missed vaccination appointments have increased in the past few days. However, the authorities do not want to let such a valuable good as a corona vaccine go to waste.

Corona vaccine AstraZeneca: Söder cannot understand skepticism – “Really absurd”

That is why some politicians, such as Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, have already brought up a change in the vaccination plan *. “We have to weigh up this vaccination priority really well. To be honest, already in the next few weeks, when you see how much is left of Astrazeneca, ”said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder on Tuesday evening Bild.de. “It’s really absurd that we have a vaccine that nobody wants. That’s pretty annoying, this Astrazeneca story. This impression that it is not effective and then it lies around. “

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn * also wants – like his colleagues at state level – to react to the AstraZeneca vaccine doses that have been left behind. Teachers should be preferred in the vaccination hierarchy. In addition, it was announced in several federal states that they would be making a comprehensive Corona vaccination offer for police officers in a timely manner.

The AstraZeneca vaccine would then be an option for all of these vaccinations. Hundreds of thousands of these vaccine doses have remained unused in the federal states. The Federal Ministry of Health said they had delivered over 1.4 million doses to the federal states. According to the Robert Koch Institute, however, only 212,000 of these vaccine doses were injected. The replenishment could be a long time coming. (kh)

