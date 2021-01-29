AstraZeneca announces delivery problems with corona vaccine for the EU. Expert Gerd Kerkhoff accuses the EU Commission of making major mistakes in procurement.

AstraZeneca announces problems in the supply chain when Corona vaccine* for the EU.

announces problems in the supply chain when for the EU. The EU commission calls for a “clear plan for the quick delivery of vaccine doses”.

calls for a “clear plan for the quick delivery of vaccine doses”. expert Gerd Kerkhoff gives the EU Commission for the procurement AstraZeneca’s vaccine received a “sixth grade”.

Berlin – “Literally every day counts”, says Physician Klaus Reinhard and puts pressure on the federal government: “Above all those who are particularly at risk Population groups and of course the employees in clinics and care facilities must be vaccinated before the highly contagious Virus variant from Great Britain continues to spread in Germany ”, so the President of the German Medical Association towards the Rheinische Post. Personnel and infrastructure are definitely available and the more than 440 vaccination centers have long been running in “full load operation” – if sufficient Corona vaccine would be available.

Confusion about corona vaccine: AstraZeneca with delivery bottlenecks in the EU

On Friday should be with the AstraZeneca vaccine the third corona vaccine from the European Medicines Agency EMA be allowed. “For widespread use in practices, we need vaccines that are easy to transport and can be stored without special cooling technology. These requirements seem that AstraZeneca vaccine to meet ”, explains Reinhard and this is ultimately “essential to the goal of Herd immunity to be reached by summer ”.

This hope in the fight against the Corona pandemic * – finally vehemently from Health Minister Jens Spahn defended – seems suddenly destroyed, said the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company but known to initially want to deliver significantly less of his vaccine after approval than contractually agreed. AstraZeneca, which produces the vaccine in Belgium and the Netherlands, justified this with problems in the Supply chain – In the EU, however, people now feel offended, as the company in Great Britain delivers the amount of vaccine ordered on time.

Confusion about corona vaccine: EU Commission calls for a clear plan from AstraZeneca

The Federal government and the EU commission should insist on the “contractually guaranteed delivery quantities and dates”, demands the Head of the German Medical Association. Meanwhile, one has already reacted: Belgian authorities should contact the news agency Belga according to at the request of the EU Commission AstraZeneca factory have investigated. On Wednesday evening it was said, citing the cabinet of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, they wanted to check whether the announced delivery delays were really due to problems in production. So whether only 31 of the 80 million vaccine doses originally promised can really be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

The EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides called on Wednesday Twitterthat the contract must be fulfilled and the vaccine * delivered to EU citizens. “We regret the continued ambiguity regarding the shipping schedule and are asking for a clear plan from AstraZeneca for the fast delivery of the vaccine doses that we have reserved for the first quarter,” said Kyriakides continue. The fronts are hardened, especially Pascal Soriot when Head of AstraZeneca the allegations decidedly rejects: A certain amount of vaccine was never promised to the EU. There is also a “best effort” clause in the contract (German “best efforts”).

Confusion about corona vaccine: Expert analyzes errors by the EU Commission – “school grade six!”

Across from Bild.de analyzes the Procurement expert Gerd Kerkhoff the big mistakes that the EU commission When ordering the Corona * vaccine, the following apparently occurred: “It’s a complete disaster – and in terms of school grades, actually a six!” A company like AstraZeneca act – as one of the few Vaccine manufacturer – like a “monopoly”, so the economic expert, what the EU as a “buyer” should also have been aware of it. The required quantity should have been ordered as quickly as possible without hoping to negotiate individual advantages. True to the market economy principle: “Those who order earlier will be delivered earlier” – this is how the EU will now be later than Great Britain supplied, explained Kerkhoff.

“I think it’s sensational that we’re talking about that now Production difficulties arise, but the UK is fully supplied and it leads to a corresponding gap in the EU ”, says Kerkhoff in the Picture interview. In a “best effort” contract, the vaccine * manufacturer was admitted from the outset that Delivery bottlenecks and Production difficulties on. To the best of my ability AstraZeneca deliver as much to the EU as it can deliver, analyzes the Procurement expert the crux. Since other “buyers” already had priority at the time of the order, the EU should not assume AstraZeneca deliver as soon as possible without an agreement, so Kerkhoff about the “epochal mistake” that costs human lives.

It was the most important procurement process that politicians had to organize since the Second World War. It is about economic expenditures of immense size and on the other hand we have the ethical size. “

Corona vaccination: Kerkhoff calls for resignations after mistakes

For Kerkhoff the negotiators deserve the "school grade six". That the politicians of the EU and the Federal government now trying to relieve each other, he takes a critical view and calls for the economic and health debacle to be dealt with: "I would like to see the Management assessment know, so what led to this process, since we are currently of one that is taking longer and longer Lockdown and keep talking about further restrictions. " Kerkhoff explains: "This mistake can arise, but when the mistake has happened, then I expect those responsible to say I made a mistake and I will resign."