Highlights: People will have to register for vaccination. After this, the beneficiary will get information about the exact time of vaccination on the website.

Kovid vaccines launched in India will be as effective as vaccines developed by other countries.

Although the vaccine of Kovid-19 is voluntary, it must be taken to avoid Kovid.

In the ongoing war against Kovid, now everyone’s hopes are only on the vaccine. The approval of two vaccines in the country for emergency use is the biggest and relief news of the new year. But, there are still many questions about the vaccine among common people. To answer these questions, Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, himself came forward and three videos of answers to the questions were released by the Ministry of Health on his behalf. If you have any confusion in your mind then definitely read it.

1- Many vaccines are available at this time. So how has the administration selected one or two vaccines out of so many vaccines?

The data of people involved in the clinical trial of vaccination is examined, of which safety and afficacy are the most important. Only then does the drug regulatory body license someone. Therefore, a comparative review of safety and affixes of licensed Kovid-19 vaccine is also done.

2- Will the vaccine be given to everyone at once?

This will depend on the availability of the vaccine and the Government of India has set up priority groups for this, which will be replaced by a cavid vaccine based on the risk factor. The first priority group consists of healthcare workers and frontline workers, and the second group will include individuals over 50 years of age and those under 50 who are in a comorbid condition.

3- Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

The vaccine of Kovid-19 is voluntary. If you ask me this question, then I think vaccine should be taken to avoid Kovid. Because if we want to protect ourselves, protect our people and family members, then we should take this vaccine.

4- Will this vaccine be safe? Because it is being tested and brought in a very short time.

The vaccine is allowed to be launched in the country only when the safety and affixation of the vaccine meets the standard of the regulatory body. I think safety is the most important factor and all the factors required for it have been strictly followed even before the vaccine was launched.

5- Will vaccines made in India be as effective as those made in other countries?

Yes, Kovid vaccines introduced in India will be as effective as vaccines developed by other countries. Different phases of vaccine trials are carried out to ensure its safety and efficacy.

6- How do I know if I am eligible for vaccination?

In the initial phase, the covid vaccine will be given to priority groups and firstly includes healthcare workers and frontline workers. People over 50 years of age may also be vaccinated early, depending on the availability of the vaccine. For this, the beneficiary will be informed through the registered mobile number. Registration is being done for this so that any inconvenience can be reduced.

7- Can anyone get the vaccine even without registering in the health department?

No, it will not be right. For Kovid vaccination it is mandatory to register the beneficiary. Only after registration, the beneficiary will get information about the exact time of visiting the site and vaccination.



For registration of Kovid vaccination, use the same documents or ID, which also contains the photo. For this, driving license, PAN card, voter card, passbook, passport, pension document, MNREGA job card, identity card issued to employees by the central and state government can be used.

9- Will photo ID be required at the time of registration?

The photo ID card to be used during registration, while the ID is also given during vaccination, so that there is no problem. Photo-ID is required for both registration and verification at the registration site, to ensure that only the interested person is vaccinated.

10- How to get information about the date of vaccination?

After registration, the beneficiary will be sent an SMS through their registered mobile number, in which they will be informed about the vaccination date, location and time of vaccination. On the due date of Kovid-19 vaccine, the beneficiary will get an SMS on their registered mobile number, when all the doses of vaccination are completed, then a QR code based certificate will also be sent to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number.

11- After vaccination, is there any need to take any precautions?

You should rest for at least half an hour after taking the vaccine. If you have any symptoms, any discomfort, inform the nearest authorities, such as ANM and ASHA workers, so that they can see you. Remember here that even after vaccination, keep on wearing masks, cleaning hands and following physical distancing.

12- If someone has Kovid or has symptoms, can he be vaccinated at the vaccination site?

If someone has an active virus of Kovid on the vaccination site or is symptomatic, it can also increase the risk of infection to the other person present there. However, we do not yet know how effective vaccination would be in this situation, especially when people are already undergoing active infection of Kovid. I believe that such Kovid active patients should wait for 14 days after the withdrawal of symptoms, only after that vaccination should be done.

13- Is it necessary to get vaccinated even for a person who has been cured of Kovid?

It is advisable to take a full schedule of the Kovid vaccine even after recovering from Kovid. This vaccination will help in developing a better and stronger immunity against the disease.

14- If someone is taking medicines for diseases like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure etc., can he take the Kovid vaccine?

It is very important that individuals who are undergoing one or more comorbid conditions can also undergo vaccination. Because in reality they are in high risk group. They must take the Kovid-19 vaccine to protect themselves. It is important for them that their drugs will not have any effect on the vaccine effect.



15- What are the possible side effects of covid vaccine?

The vaccine will be launched only when it meets the safety level. As we all know, the vaccine will have some side effects, such as mild fever, where it is injected, others including pain. Therefore states have been asked to make arrangements to deal with any side effects related to any type of Kovid vaccine.

16- How many doses of vaccine will have to be taken and that too at how many intervals?

There are two doses of the vaccine. A second dose will be given after 28 days. We all should follow the vaccination program properly.

17- When will antibodies start to form in the body after vaccination? First dose, second or else dose?

Adequate antibodies will develop in the body against the virus only after 2 weeks of the second dose of vaccination, until then everyone should keep following the Kovid behavior and guidelines.