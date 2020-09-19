Highlights: US President Donald Trump hopes to have enough corona vaccine available by April 2021

Washington

Confidence around the world against the corona virus being developed is increasing day by day. US President Donald Trump has said that by April 2021, adequate availability of Corona vaccines for every American is expected to be ensured.

He said in a press briefing on Friday, “As soon as the vaccine is recognized, the government will make it available to Americans immediately … millions of doses will be available every month and we hope to have enough vaccines available for every American by April 2021.” Will be. He said that the meritorious doctors and scientists of America have taken round the clock to prepare Kovid-19 vaccine. They reported that three vaccines are in the final stages of a clinical trial.

Trump said, ‘There is a lot of work on vaccines … Vaccine should be made as soon as possible to end the epidemic so that life can get back on track. A successful vaccine will not only save millions of lives but also eliminate restrictions. He said, ‘All the vaccine candidates are passing the gold standard of clinical trials. During the investigation, there is a lot of emphasis on security.

The Trump administration has launched Operation Warp Speed ​​to manufacture the Kovid-19 vaccine and speed up its process. Trump said that most of the vaccine candidates expected are being produced in advance. He added, ‘Making vaccines is our top priority and we are moving forward with great success. As soon as a vaccine is approved, it will be dispensed within 24 hours.

According to the latest data from John Hopkins University, America is the most corona-affected country in the world. There have been 67,05,114 cases so far while 1,98,197 Kovid-19 patients have died.