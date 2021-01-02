new Delhi: Dry run of corona vaccine is being done in all the states and union territories of the country today. In view of this, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan reviewed the dry run in Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

These dry runs are proposed to be organized in at least 3 session sites in all state capitals. At the same time, some states will also include such districts which are in far flung areas. Apart from this, there will be a program of dry run in other major cities besides the capital in Maharashtra and Kerala. The dry run to be held in all the states is being done as per the operational guidelines issued by the ministry on 20 December 2020.

Dry run is being done in the same way as vaccination has been planned on vaccine arrival or as vaccine will be applied. Vaccine will not be given in this dry run, only the data of the people is being taken and it is being uploaded on the coWin app. Many things like micro planning, session site management and securing online data are being tested.

Recommendation to approve ‘Kovishield’ vaccine

On the very first day of the new year, the Expert Panel of CDSCO recommended the Drug Controller General of India to allow emergency use of the vaccine covishield of Oxford and AstraZeneca. With this decision of the committee, the way for India to get its first vaccine against the corona epidemic is being considered almost ready. The ‘Kovishield’ vaccine is being produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Let us know that three vaccine companies had sought permission for Emergency Use Authorization. These include Pfizer, Bharat Biotech International Limited and Serum Institute of India. Now DCGI will take its decision based on the recommendation of the subject expert committee.

read this also-

Mumbai: free corona vaccine for donors, North Indian Union set up mega blood donation camp

50 million doses of Oxford’s ‘Kovishield’ vaccine ready, expert committee approves, know all the answers related to vaccination