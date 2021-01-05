Dry run (mock drill) of Kovid vaccine will be done on Tuesday through trained vaccinators in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Under this, dry runs will be organized for vaccination at 6-6 places in all 75 districts of the state. Of these 6 locations, 3 will be rural areas while the remaining 3 will be held in urban areas. No vaccine will be applied to anyone during the dry run, but only a mock drill to apply the vaccine will be done.

Dry run for # COVID19 vaccine adminstration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/RbKhoRXI0Q – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021

According to Health Department officials, this mock drill will include teams from the health department as well as teams from the district and police administration and the teams from the respective districts identified for the event. Workshops have been conducted to ensure that the dry run is done correctly and there is no mistake. Apart from this, every moment information will be kept from cold chain to storage and movement of vaccine so that when vaccination starts, it will be completely error free.

Departmental experts say that on the lines of the dry run in Lucknow two days ago, a dry run will be done in all the remaining districts. Under this, separate teams will be formed in different sessions in which there will be five vaccination workers and 25 -25 vaccine beneficiaries.

There will be a dry run in five stages

Dry run will be mainly in five phases in all districts. In the first phase, the vaccine will be identified. After that the vaccine will be given to the health worker applying the vaccine, then the id of the vaccine will be logged and after that they will be vaccinated. After vaccination, the vaccinee will be given a vaccination card. This card will contain the details of the day the vaccination took place and the date of the second dose to be taken on the next day. After vaccination, each person will be kept under observation for 30 minutes.

Three rooms at each vaccination center

After performing a biomedical waste during a dry run, keeping the person vaccinated in the observation room will also monitor the adverse effects of the vaccine and its possible treatment. Apart from this, there will be three rooms in each vaccination center. In this, the first room is the waiting room in which the beneficiary will be seated after verification and the data will be uploaded on the Kovid portal. The second room will be the vaccination room, where the person concerned will be vaccinated. Specialist teams will be deployed in the third room to keep an eye on the people kept in observation, in which doctors and paramedical staff will be there. Which will be supported with the Adverse Effects Following Immunization Kit. The person vaccinated will be sent home 30 minutes after vaccination.