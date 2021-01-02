Corona Vaccine Dry Run: Today, a dry run of the Corona vaccine is going on in all the states and union territories of the country. Public Health Officer and ICMR Advisor Dr. Sunila Garg spoke exclusively to ABP News. He showed a dry run of vaccination and a registered healthcare worker performing a vaccine demo. He told that the dry run has been done completely like the actual vaccination. Registered people have been called through the message at the center.

Dry run of Corona vaccine in GTB hospital

He says that everything related to the dry run is being closely monitored. How long it is taking from one point to another is also being seen. No side effects of vaccine have been seen in our trial yet. Four weeks after the first dose will be called for the second dose. Estrogenica vaccine has been found to be effective against corona virus infection in our trials 70 percent and we hope to start vaccination soon.

Health Minister said- avoid rumors on vaccine

On the rumors being spread about the use of Corona vaccine, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “My appeal to the people of the country is not to go into any rumors.” The Government of India wants to protect the people of the country from Kovid-19, the development of the vaccine is part of the same process.

The Health Minister said, at the end of last year, we did a dry run, the suggestions that people gave at that time have been included this time. We have been preparing for this for the last four months. You guys have been so patient and wait a little longer.

