Corona Vaccine Dry Run: Like all the country, a dry run of corona vaccination was done in Jammu today. The state government has claimed that taxonomy will be given to all citizens at four levels. The dry run at Jammu’s main Sarwal Hospital was inspected by Atal Dhullu, the Financial Commissioner of the Jammu and Kashmir Health Department.

Dry runs in 10 different hospitals in 3 districts in Jammu and Kashmir

Today, a dry run of Karona vaccine was conducted in 10 different hospitals in 3 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Atal Dhullu, who arrived at Jammu’s main Sarwal Hospital to inspect the dry run, told that Karona vaccination will be done in four different phases in the state. Apart from this, he also informed that the corona vaccine will be given to all the health workers of the state at the first level. In the second phase, frontline workers will be vaccinated.

Corona vaccine will be given to citizens of the state at four levels

Frontline workers include police, army, paramilitary and revenue department employees. In the third phase of vaccination, all patients above 50 years of age will be given a vaccine dose. Apart from this, those people who have some physical problems will also be included in the third phase, whereas in the fourth and final phase the Kovid-19 vaccine will be given to the general public.

The Health Department says that how long the vaccination work will be completed, this time it depends on how much vaccine is given in Jammu and Kashmir. He told that preparations have been made for waiting area, vaccination room for vaccination in different hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that whoever comes to the hospital to get the vaccine will first have to wait in the waiting area. Only then will he be injected with the vaccine and in the end he will have to be under observation for half an hour.

