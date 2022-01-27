A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed in a statement that the vaccine against the Corona virus is a “requirement” that all candidates for organ transplants should have.

David Ferguson, the patient’s father, spoke on CNN and ABC, saying that he was “on the brink of death” while awaiting a heart transplant.

The young man in his thirties, who was waiting to undergo a heart operation in the hospital, refuses to receive the vaccine against the Corona virus, as he “does not believe in the effectiveness of vaccinations”, according to what his father said, who made it clear that he respects his son’s “choice” and intends to transfer him to another hospital, except that “the time element Compressor” with a patient who suffers from a very difficult health condition.

Due to the hospital’s adoption of a strict policy regarding the need for this category of patients to receive the Covid vaccine, the name of the young man was removed from the list of people eligible to undergo heart transplants.

And the hospital said in a statement that the care system it adopted “requires several vaccines recommended by health authorities, including the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.”

He pointed out that receiving the vaccine and adopting a specific “life system” “create the best conditions for a successful transplant and enhance to the highest possible extent the patient’s chances of survival after the transplant, especially because the immune system is significantly weak,” according to “AFP”. .

Doctor Arthur Kaplan from New York University said in comments reported by CBS that “the immune system is malfunctioning in any transplant. Therefore, Covid can be fatal.”

It is worth noting that 62 percent of the population of the United States has received a full vaccination against Covid-19, knowing that the country has recorded nearly 60 million infections with the Corona virus, which has killed 872,000 people in it.