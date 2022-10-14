DThe EU’s billion-dollar corona vaccine purchases have come under the scrutiny of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. “The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) confirms that it is investigating the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in the European Union,” the authority said on Friday. This confirmation was made “due to the extremely high level of public interest”. Further details would not be announced at this time.

During the pandemic, the EU Commission had negotiated and concluded contracts for hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine on behalf of the member states. The procedure was repeatedly criticized because the contracts were only partially made public or because there were delays in the delivery of the vaccine.

What exactly the public prosecutor’s office is investigating for remains unclear. A deal for up to 1.8 billion doses from Biontech/Pfizer from spring 2021 has been particularly criticized for months. The contract volume was estimated at 35 billion euros at the time. As the “New York Times” reported, the personal contact between von der Leyen and Pfizer boss Albert Bourla was decisive for the conclusion. They are also said to have exchanged text messages.

The EU Commission refused journalists access to the text messages in question. According to a September report, the authority did not provide the European Court of Auditors with information about the transaction. The European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly sharply criticized the actions of the EU Commission.