Highlights: Corona vaccination process may start from Makar Sankranti in UP

CM Yogi Adityanath announces dry run at 6 centers in UP

Dry run of Corona vaccine running in 116 districts of the country, 259 booths built

Lucknow

There is good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh. This month, the process of applying Corona vaccine can be started from Makar Sankranti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement while addressing a program in Gorakhpur district of the state on Saturday. Yogi was addressing a program of lawyers in Gorakhpur. During this, he said that the situation in America and Britain is very bad about Corona, while the fight against Corona in India under the guidance of Narendra Modi has been very successful.

Yogi said that dry run is going on at 6 centers of the state and due to Makar Sankranti, the process of vaccination can start for the people of the state. He said that arrangements are being monitored at the district level for corona vaccination. The cells have been accelerated to produce effective cold chain systems for the vaccine.

Let us know that in addition to Oxford and AstraZeneca’s Covishield in India, Bharat Biotech and ICMR’s Covaxin are also ready for approval. In this, Kovishield has been approved to use emergency. However, the final decision on this has to be taken by DCGI. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute gave their respective presentations at the Subject Expert Committee meeting on Friday regarding the Corona vaccine.

Central Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s big announcement, Corona vaccine will be free all over the country

Kovishield approved for emergency use

After this presentation, the committee has been allowed to use the emergency for Covishield of Serum Institute. Apart from this, some more information has been sought from some vaccine companies. Meanwhile, a concrete plan has been prepared by the government to successfully conduct the vaccination process. Dry runs have been started in different states of the country from 2 January. Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan himself has held a review meeting regarding its preparations.



Dry run starts from 2 January

The vaccine’s dry run has been started in Uttar Pradesh too from 2 January. The state’s Chief Health Secretary informed that a corona vaccine will be run at 6 centers including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, KGMU and SGPGI in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, a dry run of Corona vaccine is going on in a total of 116 districts in all states and union territories of the country. A total of 259 vaccination booths have been set up for this. No vaccine is being used in the dry run, rather it is only being investigated how effective the plan for vaccination is.

Corona vaccine will be free

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has made a big announcement that Corona vaccine will be installed free of cost throughout the country. Talking to reporters after taking stock of the Corona vaccination dry run in Delhi, Harsh Vardhan said that Corona vaccine will be installed free of cost not only in Delhi but across the country. However, the government is marking who will get the vaccine.



Not everyone will get vaccinated

The Union Minister said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase, including healthcare workers, corona warriors, people over 50 years of age or people suffering from any other serious disease. In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, those at highest risk will be vaccinated. This would include people over 50 years old, people already suffering from any other serious health problems, health workers and Corona Warriors.

Let me tell you that the government has made it clear on many occasions earlier that all Indians will not need to be vaccinated. Only those populations will be vaccinated to develop herd immunity against corona, which means that the chain of corona infection is broken.