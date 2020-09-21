The third phase clinical trial of the corona vaccine on human being developed by the University of Oxford and made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) began at the Government Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday. Senior officer gave this information.

Dr. Muralidhar Tambe, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, said, ‘We have started the third phase trial of a potential vaccine (Kovishield). We will be vaccinating 150 to 200 volunteers. ‘ Under the second phase, the vaccine was trialled at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and KEM Hospital.

It is noteworthy that SII is a partner of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca in producing this vaccine developed by Oxford University. Earlier this month, SII stopped vaccine testing across the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on September 11 directed the SII to postpone the second and third stage clinical trial of the vaccine until further orders. The move was taken by the AstraZeneca company after a volunteer postponed the trial after he became ill for unknown reasons. However, DCGI gave permission to SII to resume clinical trial of the vaccine on 15 September.