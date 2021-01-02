Highlights: In UP, politics started with the vaccination of Corona vaccine, arrows are full of ridiculous and nonsensical statements.

In UP, the politics started in the vaccination of Corona Vaccine, there is a lot of arrogance in the politics. However, they were also given cleaning later. Fresh cleanliness has been given by Ashutosh Sinha, MLC of Samajwadi Party. On Saturday, Ashutosh had backed Akhilesh’s decision not to apply the corona vaccine, “This vaccine may make you impotent”.

After this statement of Ashutosh, he was criticized all around. He has given his clarification by issuing a statement after being surrounded by fierce criticism. In this statement he said, ‘My statements have been distorted. I have a question with the PM of the country, just as the President of Russia tested himself to take the people of the country into confidence, similarly will our PM also test the Corona vaccine on himself. No one knows what side effects this vaccine has. A few days ago, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij got the corona vaccine 14 days after that he was again found to be corona positive.

Comparison of vaccine to demonetisation

Linking the corona vaccine to decisions like the government’s demonetisation, Sinha said, ‘We know how successful the demonetisation government’s demonetisation decisions were. This is the same government that was talking about clapping and beating the corona, thali was talking about cooking food from the gutters.

Yogi attacked

Attacking UP CM Yogi, the SP leader said, “Hundreds of children died in the home of CM Yogi Adityanath of the state due to lack of oxygen and after that the government spokesperson said that more children die in August. This shows how many mooch people they are. We and you have some doubt that how much work this government is doing will be in public interest. Any side effects that can occur with any drug should be thoroughly investigated.

It was said by Ashutosh

Earlier, Ashutosh had said, “We are not very confident on the mechanism of this government (Yogi government), but if Akhilesh Yadav has said this (not to install the Corona vaccine), then it will definitely be based on facts. . The media person then asked MLC that if Akhilesh Yadav does not get the vaccine, will he not get it too? To this, he said, “If he (Akhilesh Yadav) is not getting it, we think that there will be some such things in this vaccine that there will be more damage.” We think that later people would say that in order to reduce the population, vaccines were put to kill. Make you impotent, anything can happen.