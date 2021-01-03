India, which has been battling Corona for a long time, has got some relief today. In fact, after the recommendation of expert committee today, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Vaccine Kovishield of Serum Institute of India and Kovichen of Bharat Biotech for use in emergency situation in India.

India’s Drug Controller General VG Somani, in response to the question of the vaccine being safe, said that if there was any doubt about the safety, we would never accept it. Vaccines are 110% safe. Some side effects such as mild fever, pain, and allergies are common to every vaccine. People can become impotent with this vaccine, this is completely nonsense.

DCGI Director VG Somani said that both the vaccines are completely safe and can be used in the event of an emergency. According to DCGI, two doses of both vaccines will be given as injections.

Both these vaccines can be kept at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees. It is worth noting that currently clinical trials of six Corona vaccines are going on in India. They also include covshield and covaxin. Kovishield is the Austroxy vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Covaxine is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biotech of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.