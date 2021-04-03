What recommendation should you give the population about the Astrazeneca corona vaccine? It becomes clear that the countries answer this question completely contrary.

In Great Britain there have been 30 cases of thrombosis after an Astrazeneca vaccination *.

The authorities continue to classify the corona vaccine *, which is now marketed in the EU under “Vaxzevria”, as safe and efficient in the fight against Covid-19 *.

In the Netherlands *, on the other hand, the example of Germany * is followed.

London – According to health authorities, 30 cases of dangerous blood clots have been registered in Great Britain after more than 18 million Astrazeneca vaccinations across the country. The risk of such a disease is “very low”, said the British Medicines Agency (MHRA) on Friday. “The benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks.”

France *, meanwhile, reported two more deaths after vaccinations with Astrazeneca. In the Netherlands, the vaccine is no longer used for under 60-year-olds. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca will market its coronavirus vaccine in the EU under the name Vaxzevria.

Corona vaccination from Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria): France reports three new cases of thrombosis

The MHRA called on all Brits to continue vaccinating. Vaccination is the only efficient way to avoid deaths and serious illnesses due to corona infection, the authority emphasized.

The French authorities reported three new cases of dangerous blood clots and two deaths after Astrazeneca vaccinations on Friday. A total of twelve cases and four deaths have now been recorded in connection with the administration of the vaccine, explained the drug authority ANSM. She also emphasized that the risk of blood clots is very low.

Corona vaccine recommendation: In the case of Astrazeneca, the Netherlands decide like Germany

Like Germany before, the Netherlands decided on Friday not to vaccinate people under the age of 60 with the Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine for the time being. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that five new cases of dangerous blood clots had been reported. It affects women between the ages of 25 and 65, and one of them has died.

The minister also stressed that it was a precautionary measure. This should apply until a new opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on this subject, which is expected on April 7th. Around 10,000 vaccinations planned for next week for health care workers under the age of 60 would now be suspended.

The federal government decided on Tuesday to inoculate the Astrazeneca vaccine only on people over 60 years of age. The background to this is thrombosis, especially among younger women. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA