Highlights: Akhilesh Yadav, who made the Corona vaccine a big challenge by calling it a BJP vaccine

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted that Akhilesh said so for Muslim appeasement

On the other hand, thousands of Twitter users also expressed outrage over Akhilesh’s statement.

An MLC of Akhilesh’s party feared that the vaccine might be impotent

new Delhi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been surrounded by the Corona vaccine as a ‘BJP vaccine’. While the BJP described Akhilesh’s statement as an insult to the scientists and doctors of the country, even on social media, Akhilesh’s statement has started to surprise. This is the reason ‘Akhilesh Yadav’ has started trending on Twitter.



MLC’s statement till Akhilesh gave clarification

Seeing his disgrace, Akhilesh tweeted in the evening and clarified, then BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused him of making this statement for Muslim appeasement. On the other hand, Ashutosh Sinha, a MLC from the Samajwadi Party, went two steps ahead of Akhilesh and feared that the corona vaccine might have been used to make people vulnerable.



Kapil Mishra accused Akhilesh

However, BJP’s fire brand leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “The disease that Akhilesh Yadav has had, no vaccine has been made, nor will it be made. This is a dangerous disease of Muslim appeasement.”

Akhilesh said in cleanliness – full trust in scientists

At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav chose the way of Twitter to present his explanation, seeing the growing problem. He tweeted at 6.41 pm and said that vaccination arrangements are being made by the BJP government, he does not trust these arrangements, trust the vaccine.

MLC of Akhilesh’s party made jaggery

On the one hand, Akhilesh was clarifying his statement, on the other hand one of his MLC Ashutosh Sinha also said that the BJP may be more aggressive on the Muslim appeasement of the Samajwadi Party. Ashutosh reacted to his party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s statement of ‘Bhaja Ka Vaccine’ and feared that there could be an attempt to control the population through this vaccine.

He replied to the media’s question, “If the respected Akhilesh Yadav has said this, then there will be some seriousness in it because the government which is in Uttar Pradesh and in the country, it is such a government where children died due to lack of oxygen. In Gorakhpur, which is the home district of the Chief Minister of the state. He visited there two or four days ago. In the system of this government we feel that we are not very confident. If the respected Akhilesh Yadav ji Must have said that because we do not know whether they have said or not. If they have said it then they have definitely said something based on the facts. ”

When asked if Akhilesh will not get the vaccine installed, you will not get it also, he replied, “We are not getting it, so we think there will be some things in the vaccine that will cause damage. We think that Later people will say that in order to reduce the population, they put up a vaccine to kill. So you can make a fortune, anything can happen. That is why the venerable Akhilesh Yadav has said this, then only the Samajwadi Party has made public Should not get vaccinated. “

Social media boils down to ‘BJP Vaccine’

On the other hand, social media boiled over Akhilesh’s statement. Most Twitter users expressed surprise at Akhilesh’s statement and expressed anger. Some Twitter users even said in displeasure that not only Akhilesh Yadav, but other leaders also announced not to install the Corona vaccine, the general public will be benefited. Twitter handle @MutualFundShop said, “I want Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders to come forward to boycott the vaccine so that the general public of India can get the vaccine.”

At the same time, @nuryanana_kaush accused Akhilesh of hating Indianness while living in India. He said, “They live in this country, they also contest elections in this country but do not trust anything in India. Surprisingly, they also buy food items from abroad and do not use India’s products.” . Such things should be made an election issue so that the general public once again completely rejects those people. “

On the other hand, @suggst_usr_name even questioned Akhilesh Yadav’s studies. He wrote, “If there was any face of stupidity, he would have been Akhilesh Yadav. Education of Akhilesh Yadav – Military School, Rajasthan. BE, ME, KSS Science and Technology University, Mysore. Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from University of Sydney, Australia. In the absence of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav is replacing him. “

At the same time, the Twitter handle @iam_ajeetshukla wrote, “How foolish are these people? How can you make such a stupid statement in the current political situation where you don’t even have the ability to stand in front of the BJP. This is your preparation for the upcoming elections.” is?”



Akhilesh made politics on the corona vaccine

Keep in mind that Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that he will not get the Corona vaccine of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and everyone will get the mufta vaccine when his government comes. Yadav said in a conversation with reporters, “I will not get the vaccine right now, I have said my point. She will also put BJP, trust her. Oh brother, everyone will get free vaccine if we come to government. We will not get BJP vaccine Can be installed. “



BJP reverses on Akhilesh

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav does not trust the vaccine and it is an insult to the doctors and scientists of the country. Taking a dig at this, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh called Akhilesh Yadav Tagged, “BJP’s vaccine has proved effective to end corruption and Gundaraj. Which vaccine are you talking about, Akhilesh Yadav.”

BJP state minister Dr. Chandramohan has also condemned the SP president’s statement and demanded that the statement be withdrawn. He said, “Teeka is not of the party but of the dreams of the scientists. Akhilesh Yadav’s dreams of Mungerilal will never be fulfilled, because the public is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Will everyone find the Corona vaccine free? Health Minister’s big announcement



Two corona vaccines allowed for emergency use in the country

Keep in mind that two Corona vaccines have been approved for use in emergency situations in India. These include an indigenous vaccine covaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It was recommended to be approved by the Expert Kimiti of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Saturday. Earlier, on the first day of the new year, Vaccine Coveshield of Oxford University and AstraZeneca were approved for Emergency Use in India. On the other hand, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the start of vaccination campaign against the Kovid-19 epidemic in Makar Sankranti i.e. 14 January.

Covaxin Vaccine latest update: Indigenous Corona vaccine has also been approved, India biotech covacine will be given in emergency situation