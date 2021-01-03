Highlights: Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Illa said – Kovaxin is not a backup

The vaccine is being politicized through some people, it should not be politicized: Illa

Krishna Illa replied to the remarks of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala

new Delhi

Politics is in full swing in India after being approved to use two vaccines against the Coronavirus in emergency. Meanwhile, a big statement has come from Krishna Illa, CMD of Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad. He said – “Kovaxin is not a backup. The vaccine is being politicized through some people. It should not be politicized.”

Without naming Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Krishna Illa said, “We do 200 percent honest clinical trials and still get a backlash. If I’m wrong, tell me. Some companies have given our vaccines’ “Water”. I want to deny it. We are scientists. Do not question our trials. “

In fact, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said in an interview on Sunday that only three vaccines are effective against Corona – Pfizer, Modern and Oxford – AstraZeneca and the rest are just ‘safe as water’.

‘Corona vaccine can make impotent’, know what DCGI said?

Nobody is questioning Oxford vaccine data: ILA

Krishna Illa said that the US and Europe had refused to approve the test data for the UK’s AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because it was unclear but no one was questioning the Oxford vaccine’s data.

‘Our record of safe and effective vaccine production’

Krishna Illa said that we have a record of safe and effective vaccine production. All the data in the vaccine are transparent. Krishna Biya, president of Bharat Biotech, said that sufficient data of the vaccine has already been disclosed. Data is available online for people. He said that the vaccine is being targeted because it is a product of an Indian company. Let me tell you, industry experts and some Congress leaders have raised questions on the approval of covaxine and have expressed concern over the lack of data on Phase III testing.

ALSO READ- Congress leaders raise questions on Desi Corona Vaccine Covaxin, is it really too early to give permission?

‘Third phase trial data will be available by March’

He said that covaxine meets medical needs. It has given excellent results. With its use, disease resistance increases rapidly. He said that data related to the third phase of the trial of Kovaxin would be available by March. Interim analysis for the third phase trial has not been done yet. “We do clinical trials with 200 percent honesty and yet we are getting criticized,” he said. He said that Bharat Biotech vaccine is not inferior to Pfizer vaccine. He said that Indian companies are being targeted and they are being described as ‘substandard’.

Bharat Biotech data transparent, more than 70 articles have been published: Krishna Illa

Illa said that it is wrong to say that Bharat Biotech’s data is not transparent. Responding to the critics, he said that the articles published in relation to the vaccine data on the Internet should be read. Counting the number of publications of the company, he said that so far more than 70 articles have been published in international journals.

Also read- Covishiled and Covaxin: Experts demand to make all trial data of corona vaccine public, said- all secret now



Government of India approves vaccine for emergency use: ILA

Krishna Illa said that the emergency use of Bharat Biotech vaccine has been approved based on the Government of India 2019 rules. He said that Bharat Biotech first detected the Zika virus. Bharat Biotech is the first company to file a global patent for Zika and Chikungunya vaccines.

‘India Biotech Vaccine Approved Only For Emergency As Backup’

Amidst the controversy, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said that Bharat Biotech vaccine has been approved as a ‘backup’ only for emergencies. Guleria dismissed claims that the entire vaccine process was ‘fast-tracked’. He said, “If there is an increase in cases, we will need bigger doses of vaccines and then we can use Bharat Biotech vaccine. India Biotech vaccine is for back-up.” “No clinical trials have been fast-tracked in terms of safety and effectiveness. It has been fast-tracked to get regulatory approval, which normally takes longer time to get from one phase to another,” he said.