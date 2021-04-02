ofMartina Lippl shut down

Astrazeneca is making headlines in Germany. The corona vaccine already has a new name. And that is already on the website of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Geneva – names are smoke and mirrors, they say. The Astrazeneca corona vaccine is now well known to many people in Germany. Now the Astrazeneca vaccine has been renamed. The name of Astrazeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with the active ingredient ChAdOx1-S has been changed to “Vaxzervria”.

Astrazeneca renaming: vaccine is now called Vaxzervria

All current reports on the Astrazeneca vaccine * are available on the website of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) already marked the renaming and consistently renamed:

“..Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)” – in German Vakzeria (formerly Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca) – can be read throughout. The name was changed on March 25th. The Swedish Agency for Health Products reports that the label and packaging have already been changed Läkemedelsverket. Apart from the name change, there are no other changes to the vaccine. But it is important to inform about the change, as product information, labeling and packaging can look different.

Astrazeneca renaming to Vaxzervria: new name good for the image?

Why the name of the Astrazeneca vaccine was changed to Vaxzervria is still unclear at first. In any case, an official press release from Astrazeneca did not precede the name change. Perhaps the pharmaceutical company has always planned to change the name of its corona vaccine. One can only speculate about that.

“The conversion to a permanent brand name is common and has been planned for many months,” said the company on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency. The new name has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The full changeover to the name Vaxzevria is expected in six months, it said. A review is currently ongoing in other markets. The vaccine will continue to be supplied at cost during the pandemic. But is it a good time for a new name?

Corona vaccine from Biontech also has a different name

The Astrazeneca vaccine hit the headlines from the start. At first, missing data caused a stir. In Germany, the Astrazeneca corona vaccine – now Vaxzervria – has only been approved for people under 65 years of age. Then the company announced delivery problems. This was followed in March by the first vaccination freeze after rare cases of cerebral vein thrombosis, which was then lifted. Now there is another change of course with the corona vaccine. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends the vaccine from Astrazeneca – i.e. Vaxzervria – generally to all people over 60 years of age.

The Swedish-British pharmaceutical giant is struggling with an image problem. It remains to be seen whether a new name for the product is actually a good idea. The name should actually play a subordinate role for a corona vaccine. It is important that the vaccine is safe and protects against severe courses or deaths from Covid-19. By the way, the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is called Comirnaty. This name is hardly mentioned in public. Here you can find our news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

