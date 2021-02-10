WORLD: Mr Liese, the start of vaccination in the EU was very bumpy. Has the European Union forfeited important trust?

Peter Liese: I understand anyone who is annoyed that it cannot be done any faster. I am annoyed myself. But the criticism that is being leveled against the European Commission in Germany is absolutely disproportionate. In retrospect, we may find that things could have gone better at one point or another. But from my point of view, this excessive criticism is incorrect. There are many problems that are not sufficiently described.

WORLD: What are the problems?