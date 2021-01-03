new Delhi: DCGI has received approval to use two vaccines in India to deal with the Corona epidemic. Now the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech can be used in case of emergence. This is a matter of great relief for the country, as India has the highest number of infections in the world after America. The central government has planned to provide vaccine to about 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination campaign in the next 6 to 8 months.

Read DCGI’s full official statement on the vaccine approval here-

“The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Organization met us on January 1 and 2. They asked us to approve the use of the ‘Kovishield’ of Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxine’ by emergency and M / s Cadila Healthcare in Phase III in India.” Permission to conduct clinical trials was recommended. The Subject Expert Committee consists of domain knowledge experts in the fields of Pulmonology, Immunology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, etc. “

“Serum Institute of India, Pune has presented safe and effective data of the study on 23,745 participants aged 18 or older. The vaccine has been found to be 70.42 percent effective. In addition, the Serum Institute is ranked second and third on 1600 participants in the country. Permission to trial phase was granted. The firm also presented data for this trial. Subject Expert Committee after detailed deliberations recommended permission to be used in emergency. Trials conducted within the country by the firm Will continue

“Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with ICMR and NIV (Pune), has developed the virus-neutralizing Corona Virus Vaccine (Covaxine). The vaccine has been developed on the Vero Cell platform, which has a record of safety and efficacy in the country and worldwide is.”

“The firm has provided secure study data on several animal species such as mice, rabbits, Syrian hamsters. They have also conducted challenging studies on non-human primates (Rhesus macaques) and hamsters. The firm shares all these data with CDSCO The first and second phase trials were conducted on around 800 subjects. Its results showed that the vaccine is safe. The third phase trial was started with a target of 25,800 volunteers. Of these, 22,500 volunteers have so far Has been vaccinated nationwide. According to the data available so far, the vaccine is safe. “

“The Subject Expert Committee has reviewed the data on the safety and immunity of the vaccine. The committee has recommended allowing the use of the vaccine in emergency situations for the benefit of the people with caution in the clinical trial mode. Especially the corona In case of new infection mutant strains. The trial of the firm will continue in the country. “

“M / s. Cadila Healthcare Ltd. has developed a novel corona virus-2019-en-cove-vaccine using DNA platform technology. The firm is conducting the first and second phase trials on more than a thousand participants in India. From interim data The vaccine shows that the vaccine is safe and effective with three doses. The firm has sought permission to conduct a Phase III trial on 26,000 Indian participants, which has been recommended by the Subject Expert Committee. “

“Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech vaccines are to be given two doses each. These three vaccines are to be told at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. After review, CDSCO has decided to accept the Subject Expert Committee recommendations. Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech vaccines are being allowed to be used in an emergency situation. Also Cadila Healthcare is being allowed to start the Phase III trial. “

read this also-

PM Modi tweeted on the approval of use of Corona Vaccine and said- ‘a turning point’

Congress supported Akhilesh’s statement on the vaccine, said – Vaccine can be used against the opposition