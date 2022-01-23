Albert Burla, CEO of Pfizer, said that an annual vaccination against COVID-19 would be better than getting repeated booster doses to combat the pandemic.

The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 has been shown to be effective against severe illness and death in the case of a highly contagious omicron mutant, but it is less effective in preventing infection.

With the escalation of infections, some countries have expanded their Covid-19 booster dose programs or reduced the intervals between doses, at a time when governments are rushing to enhance protection for their citizens.

Borla was asked if he would support booster doses every four to five months on a periodic basis, and he replied, “That wouldn’t be a good scenario. My hope is that we have a vaccine that you receive once a year.”

“Once a year, it’s easier to convince people to do. It’s easier for people to remember,” he added.