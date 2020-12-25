Ugur Sahin is the head of Biontech and one of the first to put a corona vaccine on the market. In an interview he talks about the long-awaited “antidote”.

In the fight against that Coronavirus many are only waiting for one thing: the long-awaited one vaccine. The pioneer among the Vaccine manufacturers is the company Biontech from Mainz. Chef Ugur Sahin and his wife Özlem Türeci developed the “antidote”, which is already in use in Great Britain and the USA. On Sunday, December 27th, it should finally be in Germany with the Vaccinate go *, because the EU gave the green light for the vaccine. echo24.de* reports about it.

Vaccine against coronavirus from Biontech: boss Ugur Sahin on vaccination start

Shortly after the announcement Admission of Corona vaccine spoke bild.de with Ugur Sahin. “We are very happy to have met many, many people in our Companies work together, but also with the many Cooperation partners, were able to produce an effective and tolerable in this short time vaccine to develop, ”said the 55-year-old.

But why does Germany have to wait another five days for the vaccine, why can’t it start earlier? According to Sahin it takes this time because there is a lot with the logistics connected is. The last tests also had to be carried out first. “Each released drug batch must also be tested again.”

The first trucks are loud Biontech boss left yesterday evening. The Preparations are running at full speed, so that on Sunday, December 27th, you can start with the first Vaccinations against the coronavirus can start. Sahin himself is not yet against that Coronavirus vaccinated and would like to wait until it is his turn. However, his employees should be vaccinated with it as soon as possible Covid-19 not the Production processes disabled and they can continue to run uninterrupted.

But when can the vaccine contain Covid-19 far enough so that a “normal” life is possible again? First you should get enough People in Germany get vaccinated – around 60 to 70 percent. A return to normal life could then be the case in late summer 2021. echo24.de explains how the vaccine works in the body *.

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin wants to produce 1.3 billion vaccine doses in 2021

The vaccine of Biontech has been approved in 27 countries. So now we need more Vaccination doses because the demand is huge. In the second quarter of 2021, the Marburg another Production facility open. The building is currently being remodeled. Sahin hopes the authorities will Production facility approve asap. Sahin plans to produce at least 1.3 billion vaccine doses in 2021.

There is also thought about how to get even more Vaccine at Biontech could manufacture. “But that requires extremely careful planning and cooperation with multiple companies, with cooperation partners from Germany in the USA with suppliers – that is a very complex matter and that is what we are currently very concerned with.”

Ugur Sahin, CEO of Biontech (archive) © Andreas Arnold / dpa

Corona mutation from England: Biontech has already tested 20 different mutations

In Great Britain a mutation of the coronavirus has emerged, with which one can become infected even faster according to initial information *. What does that mean for the vaccine and the hope on a return to normal life? “We have over 20 different ones in the meantime Mutationsthat have occurred in the past 10 months have been studied and each time have found the effect of the Vaccine is not affected by this. ”This test should now also be carried out with the new virus–mutation out Great Britain be performed.

Around the clock in shifts, Sahin’s team at Biontech worked on the development of corona–Vaccine. You knew at the beginning of the pandemic, you could be the first vaccine bring to market – and they did it. At least in Europe. *echo24.de is Part of the Ippen-Digital network.

