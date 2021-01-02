Highlights: Controversial remarks on Samajwadi Party MLC vaccine after Akhilesh

Ashutosh Sinha said, vaccine can make impotent, BJP not confident

MLC supported Akhilesh, said – no one should get the vaccine

Lucknow

An MLC of the party has also given a controversial statement on the Kovid vaccine after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was questioned over the corona virus vaccine. SP MLAC Ashutosh Sinha said on Saturday that anything could happen from the vaccine brought by the BJP government. It may also be that the vaccine makes you impotent. He endorsed Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that if he has said not to apply it (vaccine) then there will definitely be some serious facts behind it.

Ashutosh Sinha said this while talking to the media. He was asked that Akhilesh Yadav has announced not to get the vaccine, so is there any such instruction from the party for the workers not to get the vaccine? Replying to this, MLC said that they are not aware of Akhilesh’s statement. He further said, ‘If Akhilesh Yadav has said this, then there will be seriousness in this, because it is the government of Uttar Pradesh and the country, it is such a government that in Gorakhpur due to lack of oxygen, the children who died The Chief Minister of the state is a homemaker and he visited there two-four days ago.

‘Impotent make vaccine’

Ashutosh said that we are not very confident on the mechanism of this government (Yogi government), but if Akhilesh Yadav has said this (not to install the Corona vaccine) then it will definitely be based on facts. The media person then asked MLC that if Akhilesh Yadav does not get the vaccine, will he not get it too? To this, he said, “If he (Akhilesh Yadav) is not getting it, we think that there will be some such things in this vaccine that there will be more damage.” We think that later people would say that in order to reduce the population, vaccines were put to kill. Make you impotent, anything can happen.



He said, ‘Therefore, if Akhilesh Yadav has said, then I think that not just Samajwadi Party but the people of the entire state should not get vaccinated.’ At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling for a halt to rumors about the Corona vaccine flying, the Samajwadi Party MLA’s statement may serve to fuel negative rumors about the Corona vaccine.

Akhilesh also expressed doubt

Let me tell you that earlier Akhilesh Yadav also announced not to install the Corona vaccine, expressing disbelief in Yogi Adityanath’s government. He said that he has faith in the scientists of the country but does not trust the medical system of the Uttar Pradesh government. Therefore, he is not getting the Corona vaccine. He further said that when the SP government comes to power, he will apply the corona vaccine for free.