Corona | Vaccinations were overcrowded in Helsinki: The elderly queued for hours

Vaccinations of risk groups started in Helsinki on Monday. Many had to wait in line for hours.

People queued for hours for vaccines on Monday in Helsinki. On Monday, the city of Helsinki started flu and corona vaccinations for risk groups at the city’s vaccination points.

According to the messages sent by HS readers, for example, at the Lauttasaari vaccination point, people had to wait for more than two hours without an appointment for vaccination.

There were also bad traffic jams in Kivelä and Myllypuro.

To Myllypuro made an appointment Anna-Maria Liukko faced a surprise after arriving at Liikuntamylly.

“A terrible line of people slithered from the side of Liikuntamylly to the Myllypuro subway entrance,” Liukko describes what he saw.

There were no signs or staff and Liuko placed himself at the tail end of the queue. After waiting in line for a while, another fellow queuer told Liuko that there is another line ahead for those who have made an appointment.

In the end, Liukko got his scheduled vaccination about 25 minutes later than the scheduled time.

However, what horrified Liukko the most was the situation of several older people in line and people with reduced mobility. Those who moved with walking sticks and rollators stood outside in the rain without places to sit. Neighbors waiting in line gave water to the less fit and tried to find seats.

Town’s according to which traffic jams were expected at the beginning of the vaccination days. The instructions have been that you shouldn’t come there for the first few days if you don’t absolutely have to.

“We now have the normal number of personnel in use, there is no more number of employees during the corona period,” says the acting head nurse Katja Kurjenluoma.

According to Kurjenluoma, we plan to learn from the experiences of the first day. At least the guidelines are meant to be made more efficient.

On Friday, the city announced that more than 40,000 people had already booked an appointment for vaccination. Vaccinations for risk groups are being distributed for two weeks until November 17.

The vaccination appointment can be booked through Maisa. Only a limited number of vaccination times are available. It is not possible to book a vaccination appointment by phone.

All vaccination points are open on Monday 6 November. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 7 to 17 November 2023, the vaccination points are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except for the vaccination points in Lauttasaari and Laajasalo, which are open from Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.