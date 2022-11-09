Corona vaccinations | The government’s policy does not guarantee fourth vaccines for everyone: THL’s Tervahauta explains what it is all about

According to the CEO of THL, the government’s political expression of will can make municipalities and occupational health care offer fourth vaccines to more people than currently. The government does not walk over THL with its recommendation, Tervahauta believes.

The government the policy on expanding booster doses of corona vaccinations is only a “political expression of will”, says the Director General of the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare THL Markku Tervahauta.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the corona minister’s working group said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will issue a guidance letter on the provision of booster doses.

“It does not ensure that everyone who wants to get the fourth vaccine. But it can make it possible,” says Tervahauta.

THL it is still not recommended to give the fourth vaccine to those over 65 years of age and those who belong to risk groups over 18 years of age. The government’s policy does not change this.

Municipalities and hospital districts have still, in principle, been able to offer booster doses also to people in risk groups other than those determined by THL. In practice, they have hardly worked that way.

According to Tervahauta, it is due to the fact that the “commitment to the national recommendations has remained at an excellent level” by the people responsible for healthcare.

“In the new situation that is emerging now, the guidance letter from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health can give doctors a backbone to take advantage of the opportunity to prescribe corona vaccines also to people outside of THL’s recommendation”, Tervahauta estimates.

In practice the government is therefore going to recommend that municipalities and occupational health care should widely offer booster doses to people other than those in risk groups who wish to do so. The assessment of the necessity of vaccinations and the prescription is always given by a doctor whose procedure is based on the law.

According to Tervahauta, the incentives to use the government’s policy are strong, because you can get the vaccines for free and the state pays compensation for the vaccinations. However, he does not believe that the municipalities would start “actively marketing vaccines to all working-age people”.

Tarvahauta compares the future situation to flu vaccines, which employers offer to employees through occupational healthcare. Providing corona vaccines would be more affordable thanks to government support.

To the public disagreements between THL and Minister Kiuru have arisen. In Tervahauta’s opinion, the government did not walk over THL when recommending the expansion of the provision of booster doses.

“I wouldn’t see that the recommendations and this supply of vaccines created by political alignment are in conflict, but rather complement each other,” says Tervahauta.

He states that, so far, THL has not deemed it necessary to expand its recommendations regarding booster vaccinations to people other than those in risk groups. In THL’s opinion, it is not medically justified from the point of view of the entire population.

However, Tervahauta says that he understands the consideration of why the large number of vaccines purchased in Finland could not be offered to other interested parties.

“The important thing is that risk groups remain first on the priority list anyway.”