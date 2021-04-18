D.he doctors expect that in the coming month, for the first time, they will be able to administer more Covid-19 vaccinations than the vaccination centers – and that the prioritization that has so far led to only certain groups of people being vaccinated will then be lifted. If the deliveries increase as promised, the practices in May will receive significantly more than the 2.25 million doses that went to the vaccination centers every week, said the chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, of the FAZ the general practitioners gradually also the specialists on board, and we will vaccinate more and more healthy people and other people outside of the currently eligible groups. “

And he added: “I expect that the prioritization regulations will gradually fall in May and that from then on every adult will be able to receive a vaccination.”

From the prioritized risk groups, around 16 million people have so far been vaccinated for the first time, around 5 million are considered fully immunized. There are a total of 23 million beneficiaries in these groups. Since 4 to 4.5 million doses were available every week for the vaccination centers and practices in May, everyone at particular risk would soon have received a vaccination offer so that it could be opened to everyone, according to Gassen.

The involvement of specialists is very important in this context, as they, like general practitioners, have a lot of vaccination experience, such as internists, oncologists or gynecologists. The paediatricians are also ready: there is currently no vaccine that is approved for minors under 16 years of age. “But the pediatricians could vaccinate parents and other adult companions,” suggested Gassen.

The background to the confidence is the unexpected announcement by the Federal Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU) on Friday afternoon that in the coming week, the last week of April, almost 2.1 million vaccine doses will be delivered to doctors’ practices. That is almost 570,000 more than initially planned and almost 1.1 million more than in the previous weeks.

The increase is due to the fact that the manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer will be able to provide around 3.4 million doses in the coming week, 916,000 more than before. The vaccination centers of the countries have secured 2.25 million units per week from all three manufacturers, Biontech, Moderna and Astra-Zeneca. The rest goes to the practices, which benefit from increases in delivery as much as they suffer from setbacks. It was previously planned that the practices could order a maximum of 30 cans from Biontech in the coming week, now there are up to 48 cans.