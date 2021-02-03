Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn holds out the prospect of an option for corona vaccinations. AstraZeneca-vaccinated people are arguably less contagious according to a new study.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The Covid-19 case numbers are also high in February and it applies a hard corona lockdown.

The Vaccinations against the insidious Coronavirus on the other hand continue to be sluggish.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has one Option promised with the vaccine. (see update from February 3, 9:35 p.m.)

promised with the vaccine. (see update from February 3, 9:35 p.m.) This News ticker on vaccinations and vaccines in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from February 3, 9:35 p.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) assumes that in a few months there will also be a choice of vaccine for the corona vaccination.

“Then it will also be possible to make a selection possible,” as with other vaccines, said the CDU politician on Wednesday evening in an online discussion by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. In the case of absolute scarcity, however, this is not possible. The federal government assumes that vaccine deliveries will pick up significantly in the second quarter.

Health Minister Jens Spahn at the federal press conference on the current corona situation in Germany. © picture alliance / dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Corona vaccination: AstraZeneca vaccinated people probably much less contagious

Update from February 3, 1:46 p.m.: The AstraZeneca vaccine protects against Covid-19 and apparently also largely against transmission of the coronavirus. This is what scientists at Oxford University found out. The vaccination could reduce the transmission of the coronavirus from person to person by 67 percent, according to a study published in the renowned specialist magazine The Lancet has been published.

Analyzes of samples from volunteers in the British military have shown this, according to a statement from Oxford University. Further data on the new corona mutations should follow in the next few days.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: First organizer wants to check vaccination cards before concerts

Update from February 3, 12:40 p.m.: Does life normalize after a corona vaccination? In any case, a large organizer is preparing for it.

“If there is enough vaccine and everyone can be vaccinated, then private-sector organizers should also have the option of having a vaccination as a prerequisite for access to events,” said Eventim boss Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Wirtschaftswoche. The company has already retrofitted its systems so that they can also read vaccination cards. That means: Anyone who wants to go to an Eventim event would have to present a valid ticket and a vaccination card in the future.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the Ministry of Health has commissioned CTS Eventim to assign vaccination appointments. This is a new business area for the company. We are in talks with other federal states to cooperate when more vaccine is available, said Schulenberg. “The faster the population is vaccinated, the faster events can take place again.” Above all, however, it is a matter of “making a contribution so that we can all overcome this pandemic as soon as possible,” he said.

German pharmaceutical company is already working on the corona vaccine of the future

Update from February 3, 8:39 a.m.: CureVac and the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) want to jointly develop a corona vaccine, the companies said in a press release. It is said to be a “next generation mRNA vaccine” that specifically targets corona variants. The cooperation starts immediately. The vaccine is expected to hit the market in 2022. GSK also announced that it will support CureVac in the manufacture of 100 million doses of the first corona vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine from the Tübingen company CureVac is still in the test phase. If everything goes well, approval is expected in the coming months. The EU has ordered up to 405 million cans. The company plans to produce a total of 300 million cans for all customers by the end of the year.

Vaccines available in Germany

BioNTech since December 26th, 2020 Moderna since January 14th, 2021 AstraZeneca January 29, 2021

Corona vaccinations in Germany – will the vaccination sequence be changed?

Update from February 2nd, 6.48pm: Following the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission that the Astrazeneca drug should only be administered to people under 65, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn revised the vaccination ordinance. One of the news agency AFP The present draft bill provides that the Astrazeneca vaccine should be given priority to people between 18 and 64 years of age if they belong to one of the groups for the first vaccination.

“Against the background of the present Stiko recommendations, vaccine-specific prioritizations are provided, since for certain present vaccines only a protective vaccination for people of a certain age is recommended”, says the proposal. In addition, an opening clause should be introduced that enables individual decisions.

According to the new vaccination ordinance, top priority continues to be given to people aged 80 and over as well as nurses and employees in medical facilities aged 65 and over. Nursing staff and employees of medical facilities “with a very high risk of exposure” if they are between 18 and 64 years old also have top priority when awarding the Astrazeneca preparation.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: New regulations for Astrazeneca vaccine

The second group with “high priority” includes everyone over 70 – as well as people who suffer from a certain disease. These include dementia, diabetes mellitus and certain lung diseases. Anyone who suffers from one of these diseases and is between 18 and 64 years old is only entitled to Astrazeneca.

In this group, police and law enforcement officers, who are exposed to an increased risk of infection during demonstrations, are also entitled. Here, too, the following applies: Astrazeneca is intended for younger people between 18 and 64; they are not entitled to any other preparation. A third group includes everyone aged 60 and over and people with certain diseases. Retail employees, teachers and educators are also included.

In focus: the yellow vaccination card in which the vaccinations against the coronavirus are entered. © IMAGO

Corona vaccinations in Germany: proof of vaccination? Events? Counties are breaking out and doing their thing

First report from February 2nd: Munich / Altötting / Naumburg – There are still hooks, creaks and jerks in the organization of the Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Germany.

This has been true from the beginning for the nationwide hotline 116-117, which is central for the allocation of Vaccination appointments is being used. The Burgenlandkreis from Saxony-Anhalt apparently no longer wants to participate – and instead use its own software to assign appointments exclusively to citizens from the district through them.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Burgendlandkreis (Saxony-Anhalt) no longer wants to use the vaccination hotline

That reports the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung citing the district office. Recently there had been reports of what Vaccinated via the federal hotline did not get an appointment and / or were not put through at all.

In contrast, possible privileges remain for vaccinated against corona * People a polarizing topic. Already at the end of January one district went out Bavaria one step ahead: Altötting, near the border with the Innviertel in Austria.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: digital proof of vaccination in Altötting (Bavaria) – a pioneer?

The district issued its first digital vaccination card on its own initiative. Earlier, District Administrator Erwin Schneider (CSU) had criticized that he was the usual yellow vaccination certificate find impractical. Using a QR code, the Vaccinated now in Altötting Simply save your vaccination certificate on your own smartphone.

