Update from Friday, February 5th, 2021, 6.30 a.m .: In view of the larger announced delivery quantities of the Corona vaccine from Astrazeneca calls Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) called on the federal states to administer the vaccine to the prioritized groups without making provisions for the second dose. In view of the minimum interval between the first and second vaccination of nine to twelve weeks recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission and because of “the existing Shortage of vaccines if the need is high at the same time ”, he recommends that the vaccination doses announced for February 6, 12 and 19 be“ completely vaccinated and without provisions for the second vaccinations ”. This is what it says in a letter from Spahn to the federal states that is available to the German Press Agency.

“In this way, after the Approval from Astrazeneca In the first three weeks of February more than 1.7 million citizens received their first vaccination. ”According to dpa information, 345,000 vaccination doses are expected in Germany next Saturday, 391,000 a week later and one million vaccination doses on February 19. At the beginning of March there should be another 1.5 million cans.

How to deal with the delivery quantities in March should be decided at a switching conference of the health minister on February 22nd, writes Spahn continue. “The appointment for the second vaccination after nine to twelve weeks should of course be made now as a precaution.”

Federal Health Minister Spahn during a press conference on the current situation in the pandemic. © dpa / Kay Nietfeld

Spahn indicates easing: “We cannot stay in the hard lockdown all winter”

Update from Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 6.49 a.m .: Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has been reluctant to relax the corona infection protection rules in the middle of February voiced. “The numbers are encouraging, there are New infections a noticeable downward trend. But it is not yet possible to finally say where we will be on February 14th, ”Spahn told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Thursday (February 4th, 2021). Before the Chancellor’s meeting Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Minister, the Robert Koch Institute will share initial results on how the mutations of the Coronavirus so far widespread.

Spahn continued: “We need a responsible transition from Lockdown into a new normal state. ”From his point of view, daycare centers and schools are the first to go. It will be decided next week whether this will be possible from February 15 or later. “We can’t stay in this tough lockdown all winter. We wouldn’t be able to endure that well as a society. “

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and the virologist Christian Drosten come to a corona press conference in Berlin. © Michael Kappeler / dpa Pool / dpa

Berlin: Mask requirement now also applies in the car

Update from Tuesday, 02/02/2021, 4 p.m .: Berlin has one Mask requirement in the automobile decided. According to the decision of the Berlin Senate, members of your own are excluded from this on private journeys Household.

As Michael Müller (SPD), the governing mayor of Berlin, announced, is a medical one mask now mandatory. This extends the regulation that already applies to shopping and journeys in public transport. A sharpening of the regulation was necessary, so Müller – despite the decline Corona infection numbers in Berlin: “We are on the right track. But we want to stick with it, we don’t get cocky. “

Berlin has made it mandatory to wear a mask in the car. (Archive photo) © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Update from Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 1:20 p.m .: In her video podcast from Saturday (01/30/2021) she turned Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) especially to families. It had been a particularly tough year for children and families. Merkel described the stresses and strains on families as a “tremendous feat”. The federal government is aware of how tough everyday life is for parents and children at the moment. Nobody underestimates this. Apartments are currently a playground, classroom and workplace in one, it showed Merkel understanding. You need “good nerves”.

Corona pandemic: Merkel speaks to families in a video podcast

Still warned Merkel from the highly contagious Variants of the coronavirus from the UK and South Africa, which is why schools and daycare centers cannot yet be reopened. But everything is done to be able to open it again quickly and to give back “children a piece of their usual everyday life”. Merkel also wants to continue to seek dialogue in digital citizen dialogues in order to address the problems of people in the Corona pandemic to understand. In support of Children and families in the corona pandemic A number of measures had been initiated, including the economic stimulus package with a child bonus, an increase in child benefit and doubling the number of childhood sick days.

Update from Friday, January 29th, 2021, 7:59 a.m .: Those who live on Hartz IV should in future receive vouchers for federal support Get FFP2 masks, as Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) on Thursday (January 28th, 2021). Now has Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) one Corona surcharge required for Hartz IV recipients. “People in need are particularly hard hit by the long-term measures,” he emphasized. In addition to free masks, financial help is needed because social institutions and social department stores are closed.

The CSU social expert Stephan Stracke declined Salvation Suggestion. The standard rates were only increased at the turn of the year. That recipients of Hartz IV or social assistance now have an additional need is undisputed. However, this can be covered with the free FFP2 masks.

Update from Friday, January 29th, 2021, 7:26 am: Besides the Corona vaccines of the Mainz company Biontech and the US company Moderna could soon have a third vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca be allowed. Today the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency will decide on the application for approval of the Swedish-British manufacturer. If the latter gives its consent, approval of the Vaccine done very promptly.

The federal government and the EU are currently with Astrazeneca about time and amount of Vaccine delivery in a fight. According to its own statements, the manufacturer can initially only deliver less than half of the agreed quantity. The reason are bottlenecks in a Belgian plant. The EU increased the pressure Astrazeneca – so far unsuccessful.

If you start your new job from home, you will find one or the other hurdle, both technical and human. © picture alliance / dpa / Sebastian Gollnow

Corona crisis: New home office regulations come into force

Update from Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, 8 a.m .: More employees than before are expected to start this Wednesday because of the Corona crisis work from home. With the new guidelines, employers are obliged to stop their employees from working in the Home office to offer. “Those who can work at home”, that is the goal of the new regulation, said SPD parliamentary deputy Katja Mast. “After we have already massively shut down our private encounters, it is now about professional contacts.”

Just Office jobs should be done from home, demanded Mast. At the same time, she is confident “that tough controls are not needed,” she told the German press agency. “Much is regulated by exemplary behavior and looking at one another together. This applies equally to professional and private life. “

Compliance with the regulation should be controlled by the health and safety authorities of the federal states. According to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), the employer must provide reasons why home office is not possible at the request of the authorities. In the “greatest emergency”, fines of theoretically up to 30,000 euros are also possible.

Burdens from the corona crisis: debt brake should be suspended

Update from Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, 10.15 a.m .: Chancellery chief Helge Braun calls in the face of Corona crisis the suspension of Debt brake for a longer period. That said the CDU-Politician in a guest article in the newspaper “Handelsblatt”. In the coming years the Debt brake not to be adhered to despite strict spending discipline. The social contributions should be stabilized by the end of 2023. Braun rejects tax increases up to this point.

The federal government is currently using the Debt brake an exception that is actually intended for natural disasters. Instead, according to Braun, the recovery strategy for the German economy should be combined with an amendment to the Basic Law that allows for higher borrowing for the coming years.

Helge Braun, Head of the Federal Chancellery, in conversation with Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs. (Archive image) © Florian Gaertner / imago-images

Corona lockdown: First school openings possible at the beginning of February

First report from January 25th, 2021: According to Britta Ernst (SPD) be conceivable again from the beginning of February 2021. Britta Ernst (SPD) is Chairwoman of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Education of Brandenburg. “Certainly not completely”, emphasizes Ernst and adds: “But I think that’s appropriate Infection situation for example with alternating lessons for possible ”, Ernst told the“ Rheinische Post ”.

In the beginning, however, this could only apply to final grades and the first grades, she explains. Teaching at a distance is particularly harmful to primary school students.

The chairperson of the Standing Conference can envision school opening at the beginning of February 2021. (Archive photo) © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Corona lockdown: schools open in early February?

The infection situation on site must be in the foreground. “No country should have to wait for another to open its schools,” said the 59-year-old.

After all, this is presented very differently: “I think it’s right when the countries use the leeway that decisions offer them in different ways.” (Do) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

