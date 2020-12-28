Swelling, pain, fever – corona vaccines can have side effects. This is uncomfortable, but in most cases it is not a cause for concern.

From Sunday, December 27th, the first people will be in Germany vaccinated.

vaccinated. For the time being, only the preparation from will be used Biontech and Pfizer .

. These Side effects of the vaccine you should know.

Munich – In the end it went much faster than expected. In Germany people will be against it as early as next Sunday Coronavirus vaccinated. The vaccines are designed to immunize people against the disease step by step. Initially, only the company’s active ingredient is used Biontech and Pfizer. It has received regular approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and has been approved by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, an official control laboratory. In the USA, however, the preparation of Moderna already received an emergency license.

However, many people do not feel very comfortable at this high rate, otherwise it takes significantly longer for such drugs to be approved. Many are particularly afraid of them Side effects. So what do you have to do directly after the vaccination calculate?

Biontech & Moderna: That is why the vaccines’ mode of action is harmless

Both vaccines are so-called mRNA vaccines. The principle of action comes from Cancer researchwhere such mechanisms have been studied for many years. Put simply: The vaccine destroys certain cells in the body Genetic information of the virus as RNA “Communicated”. This genetic information can be used as Blueprint for individual virus proteins can be understood. The immune cells come into contact with this blueprint and first begin to replicate it themselves, then classify it as hostile and dangerous. They then multiply abruptly in order to repel it and save it for the future. In this process, there is no real one Pathogens injected, the blueprint in itself is harmless.

Corona vaccine in Germany: What side effects can occur?

Side effects can of course still occur, as with any drug. No serious side effects have been seen with either vaccine in clinical trials. So far, only the preparation of Biontech / Pfizer rated. That makes a difference Robert Koch Institute (RKI) between local reactions at the injection site and systemic reactions of the body.

So can at the injection site on the arm Redness and Swelling occur. In the clinical test phase, according to the RKI, 83 percent of those vaccinated also reported from local Pain. Generic body reactions also often included fatigue, headache and muscle pain. Some also reported from slight fever and chills.

Corona Vaccine Side Effects: Are They Dangerous?

All reactions listed above are according to RKI and Paul Ehrlich Institute but quite common for vaccinations. The body shows that it is processing the new information and for the Emergency practice. Basically, the immune system reacts correctly and fends off the “intruders”. In general, these symptoms linger a day or two off again. The RKI admits that under certain circumstances very rare side effects are only recorded in the course of the vaccinations. Despite the now simplified procedure, this was already the case with other vaccines. The safety of the vaccine remains a top priority.

Why can a # COVID19–#Vaccine be approved quickly & be safe at the same time?

With admission, time can be gained through

☑️Scientific advice

☑️Rolling Review

☑️Combination of clinical examination phases

☑️ Coronavirus research knowledge

👉https://t.co/Dot0zDBPiH – Paul Ehrlich Institute (@PEI_Germany) December 14, 2020

So there was the corona vaccines in the United States and in Great Britain isolated cases of unusual reactions. Soon after the vaccination started, four people showed one severe allergic reaction vaccines administered on them. Two people in the UK, as well as two employees at a hospital in Alaska, reacted very badly to the vaccines. The first two cases were allergy sufferers who already had a corresponding medical history exhibited. This was not the case with the other two.

Serious side effects in allergies: are the vaccines safe for allergy sufferers?

The U.S. health agency CDC spoke now after increased reports of allergic reactions new recommendations for allergy sufferers like mirror reported. People with pre-existing conditions should have one before vaccination Consult a doctor. However, it is not generally excluded that people with allergies can also be vaccinated.

The President of the Medical Association of German Allergologists, Ludger Klimek, is also encouraging. Allergic reactions to vaccines

be not uncommon and are very rare. “Very few people are likely because of the Allergy risk have to be excluded from a vaccination, ”says the medical professor. (mam with dpa material)

