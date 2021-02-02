The corona vaccinations in Germany remain a polarizing topic, while the wait for more Covid-19 vaccine continues. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Covid-19 case numbers are also high in February and it applies a hard corona lockdown * .

: The are also high in February and it applies a The Vaccinations against the insidious Coronavirus * on the other hand continue to be sluggish.

against the insidious on the other hand continue to be sluggish. This News ticker on vaccinations and vaccines in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from February 2nd, 6.48pm: Following the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission that the Astrazeneca drug should only be administered to people under 65, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn revised the vaccination ordinance. One of the news agency AFP The present draft bill provides that the Astrazeneca vaccine should be given priority to people between 18 and 64 years of age if they belong to one of the groups for the first vaccination.

“Against the background of the present Stiko recommendations, vaccine-specific prioritization is provided, since for certain present vaccines only a vaccination for people of a certain age has been recommended so far,” says the proposal. In addition, an opening clause should be introduced that enables individual decisions.

According to the new vaccination ordinance, top priority continues to be given to people aged 80 and over as well as nurses and employees in medical facilities aged 65 and over. Nursing staff and employees of medical facilities “with a very high risk of exposure” if they are between 18 and 64 years old also have top priority when awarding the Astrazeneca preparation.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: New regulations for Astrazeneca vaccine

The second group with “high priority” includes everyone over 70 – as well as people who suffer from a certain disease. These include dementia, diabetes mellitus and certain lung diseases. Anyone who suffers from one of these diseases and is between 18 and 64 years old is only entitled to Astrazeneca.

In this group, police and law enforcement officers, who are exposed to an increased risk of infection during demonstrations, are also entitled. Here, too, the following applies: Astrazeneca is intended for younger people between 18 and 64; they are not entitled to any other preparation. A third group includes everyone aged 60 and over and people with certain diseases. Retail employees, teachers and educators are also included.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: proof of vaccination? Events? Counties are breaking out and doing their thing

First report from February 2nd: Munich / Altötting / Naumburg – There are still hooks, creaks and jerks in the organization of the Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Germany.

This has been true from the beginning for the nationwide hotline 116-117, which is central for the allocation of Vaccination appointments is being used. The Burgenlandkreis from Saxony-Anhalt apparently no longer wants to participate – and instead use its own software to assign appointments exclusively to citizens from the district through them.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Burgendlandkreis (Saxony-Anhalt) no longer wants to use the vaccination hotline

That reports the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung citing the district office. Recently there had been reports of what Vaccinated via the federal hotline did not get an appointment and / or were not put through at all.

In contrast, possible privileges remain for vaccinated against corona * People a polarizing topic. Already at the end of January one district went out Bavaria one step ahead: Altötting, near the border with the Innviertel in Austria.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: digital proof of vaccination in Altötting (Bavaria) – a pioneer?

The district issued its first digital vaccination card on its own initiative. Earlier, District Administrator Erwin Schneider (CSU) had criticized that he was the usual yellow vaccination certificate find impractical. Using a QR code, the Vaccinated now in Altötting Simply save your vaccination certificate on your own smartphone.

