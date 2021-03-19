The draft resolution of the vaccination summit on Friday has leaked. The federal government and the prime ministers rely on family doctors.

Hamm – The vaccination summit with Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the federal states starts on Friday, March 19, at 3 p.m. They talk about that Future of corona vaccinations in Germany.

The draft resolution has already been leaked, reported calf. Accordingly, the federal and state governments are sticking to offering all citizens a corona vaccination in the summer.