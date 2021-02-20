Colombia only received 50,000 doses of vaccine this week. The conservative President Ivan Duque, however, staged the same thing as the last Pope’s visit.

BOGOTÁ taz | The container with the precious cargo floats out of the belly of the aircraft at El Dorado Airport in Bogotá. One twist, and the back, covered with the Colombian flag, is in front. Camera pans to President Iván Duque and part of the cabinet as well as the Covid crisis team, who are applauding the arrival of the container with the first 50,000 doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine in face masks and orange safety vests. Health Minister Fernando Ruiz Gómez takes souvenir photos. As soon as the container is up, President Duque holds one in front of it speech.

Blocked roads leading away from the airport, guarded motorcades, hours of live broadcasts: something like this last happened when the Pope visited. Only the crowds at the roadside are missing to cheer the arrival of the corona vaccine on Monday.

“That show was just plain embarrassing,” said Carolina Corcho, vice president of the Colombian Medical Association. “There was nothing to celebrate. The vaccinations arrived much later than in other Latin American countries – and the 50,000 doses have absolutely no effect from an epidemiological point of view. ”They are not even enough to vaccinate 0.1 percent of the population.

Colombia, at the beginning of the pandemic Model student, is a problem child today. Over 58,000 fatalities, the most prominent being Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in January; 2.2 million infected. In terms of mortality, Colombia is even ahead of Brazil, which has the world’s second most Covid 19 deaths after the USA.

Gallows humor on Twitter

But even the crisis-ridden neighboring country Venezuela still received the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine from friendly Russia two days earlier. “The government has not kept its promises,” says Medical President Carolina Corcho. “First it was said that 850,000 cans would come in February, then 337,000 – now there are 50,000. We understand that the vaccine is scarce and that the countries of the global north are buying hamsters, ”Corcho says.

But the government only relied on vaccines from the US and the EU instead of negotiating with China, India or Russia. “There is also a lack of transparency in Colombia – nobody knows the treaties.”

Speaking of transparency: press was not allowed. All photos and videos in the media are from the government. The logistics group DHL has rarely received such a professional advertising video. The yellow plane also dominated the newspaper headlines the following day. They became unusually clear. “0.08 percent of the vaccinations are there!” Calculates the scandal sheet Q’Hubo in Medellín. “And 99.92 percent are missing!” El Espectador headlines about a “minimum dose”.

On Twitter, Colombians use gallows humor to imagine how things will continue: with cover stories about those who have been vaccinated from remote villages like that of “Don Emiro Rodríguez, a señor who gets up at 3 a.m. every day to make corn cakes and coffee for his 15 grandchildren and 4 donkeys“, And from the first Vaccine baby, “Christened Pfizer Steven, or rather Faizer Estiven”.

Head nurse Verónica Luz Machado from a hospital in Sincelejo in the Caribbean department of Sucre is the first to be vaccinated on Wednesday, Photo session with President Duque included. “If mortality was the thing, you would have had to start in the Amazon,” says Carolina Corcho. The vaccination start in Sincelejo probably has political reasons. “The election campaign is starting in Colombia, and it has more weight than serious crisis management.”

But the head nurse thwarted the propaganda. Shortly after her vaccination, the new national heroine told the press, that the public hospital her two months salary debt.

Politicians are swarming across the country to be there when vaccination starts. In Cali, the hospital staff had to wait four hours for the vaccination because Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz was late. Even the mayor warned that he wanted this “excessive show to end so that we could take care of the important things”.