W.Some parts of prioritization group 1 have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. At the same time, preparations made by the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca remain. That is why the second group is beginning to be immunized in some federal states: including those over the age of seventy, police officers, the chronically ill and employees of primary schools, special needs schools and kindergartens. The vaccination ordinance provides for the submission of a medical certificate for patients who are entitled due to a previous illness. However, this is time-consuming and has led to resistance in the exhibiting medical practices.

In order to save patients having to go to the doctor and the doctors the bureaucracy, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) in Berlin has agreed with the Senate Department for Health that KV will accept invitations for the chronically ill between the ages of 65 and 70 based on its billing data. About 60,000 Berliners are eligible for vaccination in this group, according to a statement from the KV. The first invitations with an appointment booking code should be sent out at the end of the week.

Civil servants, teachers and overweight people are left out

However, the procedure has several catches: The information from clinics and information on untreated conditions such as obesity are not included. Above all, however, the procedure excludes privately insured persons whose billing data the KV does not have. This means that (former) doctors, civil servants and state employees such as police officers or teachers are also left out. The procedure could become critical if it is expanded to include younger pre-existing patients who are still actively on duty. Then, of all people, those who were supposed to be given special protection by their employer and who work at the forefront of the pandemic fell through the grid: privately insured law enforcement officers, teachers or medical and nursing staff.

Private health insurances (PKV) point out these pitfalls. The Berlin plan disregards the Corona vaccination ordinance, “because the group of authorized persons who are informed about vaccination appointments is limited to those who are legally insured,” says PKV association director Florian Reuther. “This would exclude the Senate privately insured, for example civil servants.”

“Problematic under data protection law”

Reuther also called the planned use of medical billing details “problematic in terms of data protection law” and made an appeal to the health ministers of the federal states, who discussed this Monday with Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU): “Instead of working with such patchwork, the federal states should create a uniform, for all agree on a practicable procedure. “The” different solution “of Berlin is inadmissible. “This grossly violates the legal right to equal treatment for all citizens.”

The PKV is ready, together with the statutory health insurances, to inform the insured as well as possible. A quick and unbureaucratic solution was found when sending the vouchers for FFP2 masks. The KV Berlin confirmed to the FAZ that its commissioning only applies to those with statutory health insurance: “How the vaccination invitations are carried out for the privately insured in the group mentioned or for state officials is the responsibility of the Senate Department for Health and is currently being clarified there.” The Senate has not been available for comment since Friday evening.

In Berlin, 3.1 percent of the population have already been vaccinated twice, which is the highest value behind Rhineland-Palatinate. The national average is 2.4 percent.