“It is going exactly as planned,” says Federal Health Minister Spahn after the start of the corona vaccinations. The opposition and even the coalition partners see it differently. Spahn must “get the problems under control immediately”.

Vaccinations against the novel corona virus have started worldwide. While things are progressing slowly in Germany, other countries are further along. Most of the vaccinations administered to date have been recorded in Israel.

D.he criticism of the federal government’s corona vaccination strategy continues. “Compared to other countries, Germany must not lag behind in providing the vaccine,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) to the newspapers of the editorial network Germany. Other politicians from the opposition and the SPD also expressed dissatisfaction with the procedure for obtaining vaccines at the weekend, which led to dissatisfaction in the CDU. The virologist Christian Drosten considers the criticism incomprehensible.

“We could vaccinate significantly more people if more vaccine were available, in particular to protect older people at high risk from the coronavirus as quickly as possible and thus to relieve the burden on the health system,” said Schwesig.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told the “Rheinische Post” that the government had apparently hoped too much for later and perhaps cheaper vaccines. SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese expressed himself “horrified” about Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on the “t-online.de” portal and demanded that he “get the obvious problems under control immediately”.

also read

FDP Vice-Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki spoke on “Focus Online” of a “catastrophic vaccination start”. Green health expert Kordula Schulz-Asche also told WELT that from today’s perspective it would have been better to order “more and different vaccines” at risk.

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak rejected the criticism of the German vaccination strategy. On Twitter, he described the accusations from the ranks of the SPD as “clumsy maneuvers”. “We should all just focus on solving problems,” wrote Ziemiak.

Laschet criticizes “retrospective know-it-all”

Spahn also does not think the allegations are justified. “It is going exactly as planned,” he said on Saturday on the news program “RTL Aktuell”. 1.3 million doses of the Biontech Pfizer vaccine had been delivered to the federal states by the end of 2020. By the end of January this number will increase to a total of four million. These are exactly the quantities that he had been announcing for weeks, “with the indication that it would be scarce at the beginning and that we therefore have to prioritize”.

The CDU chairman Armin Laschet tweeted that a vaccine would be researched, developed, tested, approved, delivered and used in ten months would be “a sensational scientific achievement”. “Nevertheless, as always: retrospective know-it-all and party-political petty-petty.”

also read

Norbert Röttgen, who is also running for the CDU chairmanship, told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Sunday that he thought it was right “that German politics has clearly rejected vaccination nationalism”. The vaccine is procured centrally in Europe by the EU Commission.

Christian Drosten, chief virologist at the Berlin Charité, said of the criticism of the procedure for obtaining vaccines that it was “now practically impossible to assess it in retrospect”. The EU had to order the vaccine months in advance and at the time did not even know “whether the vaccine in question would work,” he told the “Berliner Morgenpost” on Sunday.

also read

The neurologist Frauke Zipp, a member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, had previously accused the federal government of “gross failure” with regard to vaccines. “Why didn’t you order a lot more risk vaccine in the summer?” Asked Zipp in the WELT on Saturday. With enough vaccine, 60 percent of the population could be immunized in two to three months, she said.

So far, 1.3 million doses of the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech have been delivered to the federal states. This will initially take care of residents of old people’s and nursing homes, people over 80 years of age as well as nursing staff and hospital staff at particular risk. On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute announced that around 238,800 vaccinations had now been reported.