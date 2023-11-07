Corona vaccinations | Elderly people raged in the vaccination queue: “There has been shouting and sniffing”

The noise of people over 65 years old at vaccination points and booking appointments has caused trouble in the welfare area of ​​Päijät-Häme.

7.11. 19:24

Corona Appointments for booster shots have been congested in recent days in many welfare areas, including in Päijät-Hämee.

This has caused irritability, especially in the elderly, which the health care personnel have had to deal with.

“There has been shouting, sniffing, barking, aggressive behaviour, threats, getting personal”, lists the vaccination coordinator Henry Raita.

According to Raida, there have been up to dozens of cases every day.

Bad behavior has occurred both on the phone and at vaccine points. In Päijät-Hämee, booster vaccinations will be distributed this year by appointment only.

The length of the telephone reservation queue is currently 2–3 days in Päijät-Hämee. You can get an appointment online without waiting in line.

According to Raida, the rage has been caused, for example, by the fact that the callers have not received the vaccination time they wanted. There have also been situations where a citizen has rushed to a vaccination point without an appointment.

“They wanted the vaccine on the flight without making an appointment, and when it didn’t work out, they started ranting.”

Raita says, that although intimidation and inappropriate behavior faced by healthcare workers is unfortunately common these days, the number of outbursts was still surprising.

Corona vaccine boosters are now distributed to people over 65 and those in risk groups. At the same time, a flu vaccine is also offered.

According to Raida, most of those who have behaved inappropriately have been elderly.

“I understand that the behavior stems from fear, but that still does not justify behaving outrageously towards healthcare personnel.”

Influenza and corona vaccines were already distributed in Päijät-Hämee in mid-October. Raita says that at first it was downright quiet in the appointment.

“Then when there started to be stories in the media about how the number of corona cases has been increasing again, concern arose and people became active.”

Citizens was the first to tell about the vaccine outbreak in Lahti Southern Finland news on Friday. Also Ilta-Sanomat has told about it.

Raita says that the situation has clearly calmed down after the articles.

“The message has clearly reached its goal, because now people have behaved, if not in a friendly way, then at least in a matter-of-fact way.”

Raita wants to remind you that there is no reason to panic in Päijät-Häme.

“Vaccinations are already well under way here, while in many welfare areas they are just starting.”