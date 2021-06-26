Half a year after the start of the vaccination campaign in Germany, more than half of the people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once, and over a third have already received the second peak.

Berlin – As data from the Robert Koch Institute on Saturday (as of 10.30 a.m.) shows, almost 44.4 million people (53.3 percent) received at least one vaccine dose. 28.9 million (34.8 percent) are fully vaccinated. On Friday alone, 852,814 vaccine doses were administered.

Bremen has the highest proportion of first-time vaccinations among the federal states, at 60.8 percent. With the exception of Saxony (47.2 percent), all federal states are above the 50 percent mark. With 41.1 percent, Saarland has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated people. Brandenburg brings up the rear with 32.2 percent.

For the first time, Germany is ahead of Great Britain in terms of absolute numbers, wrote Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Twitter on Saturday. In Great Britain, the delta variant of the virus, which is considered to be particularly contagious, is predominant, and its share is also increasing in Germany.

The vaccination campaign against the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen officially began in Germany on December 27th. In a senior citizen center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first vaccinations were given on December 26th. First, it was the turn of people over 80, residents of old people’s and nursing homes and medical staff. Among other things, chronically ill people with an increased risk of a severe and fatal course are also given preference. People can now try to make an appointment regardless of the list of priorities that was previously in effect. (dpa)