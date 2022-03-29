Corona vaccinations 80-year-olds from Helsinki can now set aside time for the fourth vaccination

The fourth vaccination can be given three months after the previous vaccination.

Helsinki the city has opened an appointment for a fourth coroner vaccination for those over 80 years of age.

The fastest way to make an appointment is online koronarokotusaika.fi. You can also book an appointment by calling 09 310 46300 on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccination can only be obtained by reserving time. The fourth dose can be taken at least three months after the third.

People over the age of 80 are advised to get a fourth vaccination because they have less protection with three doses and last less time than younger people.

A fourth vaccination will not be given, at least for the time being, if the 80-year-old has already had coronavirus disease in addition to the three vaccinations.

The vaccines will be given at the Helsinki vaccination points, which will be Jätkäsaari, Malmi, Myllypuro and 31.3. until still Kannelmäki. There is no longer a vaccination point at the exhibition center.

Fourth vaccination doses are also offered to all seniors living in nursing homes. Older people who are clients of home care are encouraged to apply for general vaccination points, but they can also get the vaccine at home.