Everyone wants to get the syringe with the vaccine against the coronavirus. In Hamburg, this triggered a mega-chaos in front of the vaccination center. Including police operation.

Hamburg – The citizens of Hamburg still have to adhere to the curfew that the First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) announced at the beginning of April – but in the city of the two second division football clubs FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV are to the effect that easing is in sight*. The incidence value, which has fallen below 100, says hello. Another point that makes Hamburgers happy in the coronavirus crisis: The Astrazeneca vaccine is allowed in the Hanseatic city will be inoculated to all residents in the future*.

How willing the people of Hamburg are to be vaccinated was shown by what happened on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in front of the vaccination center in the exhibition halls: There was mega-chaos * there, as reported by 24hamburg.de. Even the police had to step in to keep the matter from getting any further. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.