On Monday, April 26th, the federal and state governments will come together for the corona vaccination summit. A federal state is now expressing a clear demand in a fire letter.

Stuttgart / Munich – “The companies are ready and can and want to get involved in the vaccination,” writes the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs in a letter that the German press agency is present. Baden-Württemberg calls for significant changes to the vaccination campaign *. They could significantly accelerate the race against the corona virus *, the office insists.

Corona vaccination summit: Ministry of Social Affairs makes demands on Merkel and ministers – and refers to vaccination speed

The fire letter is addressed to the Federal Ministry of Health. He should reach Chancellor Merkel * and her ministers before the upcoming vaccination summit on Monday (April 26th).

Because in the south-western state, when it comes to vaccination *, a lot is going too slowly. The Ministry of Social Affairs is urging fast vaccine deliveries again. “Baden-Württemberg can vaccinate a million vaccine doses per week and asks for delivery,” said office chief Uwe Lahl unequivocally.

Corona model test in Baden-Württemberg: The state wants to purify the vaccination delivery process

A model test that is due to start in the next few days makes this speed possible. After the general practitioners in Baden-Württemberg, company doctors are now also to vaccinate more and more. The prerequisite for this, however, is that they also receive a vaccine. Pharmaceutical wholesalers and pharmacies should deliver the vaccines directly to doctors, demands the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs.

So far, the vaccination centers in the federal states have been entrusted with the distribution. “That slows down the entire process and challenges the vaccination centers as logistics companies, which they are not,” criticized Lahl.

In addition to prioritizing vaccination and special rights for vaccinated people, logistics is already on the vaccine agenda. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * plans to revoke the vaccination sequence. STIKO boss Thomas Mertens is already clearly countering this plan. Baden-Württemberg now wants to give Angela Merkel clear goals.

Coronavirus: “Companies can make a special contribution” – Lahl insists on the vaccination role of company doctors

Because there are still more unanswered questions. How are the company doctors remunerated for the vaccination? Although the payment is fixed, it often leads to problems in everyday practice. The Federal Ministry of Health should clarify exactly how the occupational physicians are supposed to settle accounts, Lahl demands. Consultation with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians is necessary for this.

"In the next step," Lahl describes, "the companies can make their contribution, particularly in vaccinating the younger population, which is particularly contributing to the increasing number of infections."